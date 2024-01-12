A unique new museum is opening in NYC where Century 21 used to be

Because it doesn't happen often, it's always exciting when a new museum opens in New York, especially when taking over a pretty iconic location.

Mercer Labs, Museum of Art and Technology (MOAT) is a novel destination at 21 Dey Street, the bank building that used to be part of the now-nextdoor Century 21, currently welcoming guest previews.

Dubbed the "first museum for New York where art and technology come together for an immersive experience," the cultural institute is scheduled to host a grand opening this February.

Photograph: Courtesy of Mercer Labs

Here is what we know so far: the project comes courtesy of Israeli artist Roy Nachum and real estate guru Michael Cayre. In total, the space occupies 36,000 square feet across three levels that play host to fifteen unique immersive experiences meant to “arose and tease the senses using state-of-the-art technology.”

Also on promise: a mochi bar and a retail concept store focusing on contemporary brands, limited edition pieces, special collaborations and original designs by the folks behind MOAT itself.

Think about the downtown spot as the museum of the future.

