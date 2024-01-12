New York
Mercer Labs
Photograph: Courtesy of Mercer Labs

A unique new museum is opening in NYC where Century 21 used to be

Mercer Labs, Museum of Art and Technology is home to 15 immersive experiences.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Because it doesn't happen often, it's always exciting when a new museum opens in New York, especially when taking over a pretty iconic location.

Mercer Labs, Museum of Art and Technology (MOAT) is a novel destination at 21 Dey Street, the bank building that used to be part of the now-nextdoor Century 21, currently welcoming guest previews. 

Dubbed the "first museum for New York where art and technology come together for an immersive experience," the cultural institute is scheduled to host a grand opening this February.

RECOMMENDED: The best exhibits, art shows, and festivals coming to NYC this spring

Mercer Labs
Photograph: Courtesy of Mercer Labs

Here is what we know so far: the project comes courtesy of Israeli artist Roy Nachum and real estate guru Michael Cayre. In total, the space occupies 36,000 square feet across three levels that play host to fifteen unique immersive experiences meant to “arose and tease the senses using state-of-the-art technology.” 

Also on promise: a mochi bar and a retail concept store focusing on contemporary brands, limited edition pieces, special collaborations and original designs by the folks behind MOAT itself. 

Think about the downtown spot as the museum of the future. 

While awaiting the official opening of MOAT, spend some time at the best museums in NYC or, perhaps, peruse through some of the most awesome outdoor art pieces currently on display.

Mercer Labs
Photograph: Courtesy of Mercer Labs

