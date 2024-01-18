Beloved Kids' Night on Broadway is officially coming back on February 13, featuring a whopping 14 shows that kids 18 and under get to attend for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult.

Although tickets for the initiative are not on sale yet, you should sign up for the Broadway Fan Club right here to be the first to know when they are available.

"Our latest research shows that the average age of a first-time Broadway theatregoer from New York City and NYC suburbs ranges between 14-15 years old," said Charlotte St. Martin, the President of the Broadway League, in an official statement. "Having younger audiences attend Broadway is sure to create special core memories where they develop a greatest appreciation for the arts and hopefully become lifelong fans of Broadway."

To be clear: anyone attending a show on Kids' Night on Broadway must show a ticket at the door. In fact, you will technically not add a "free ticket" to your order but enjoy a 50% off discount on a pair of passes when purchased together for that specific night.

In addition to discounted tickets, Kids' Night on Broadway features in-theater singalongs, talks, art projects and more.

Expect some restaurants around the Theater District to be offering special discounts as well.

Here are Kids' Night on Broadway 2024's participating shows:

A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

Aladdin

& Juliet (the performance date for & Juliet will be February 15)

Back to the Future: The Musical

Chicago

Hamilton

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Kimberly Akimbo

The Lion King

MJ The Musical

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

SIX (the performance date for SIX will be February 14)

Spamalot

Wicked