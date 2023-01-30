The 25th annual Kids’ Night on Broadway is back, giving kids a chance to attend some of Broadway’s best shows for free.

The event is officially happening on March 21, when children 18 and under are able to attend a show for free as long as they’re accompanied by a full-paying adult. To be clear, a pair of tickets is sold at 50% off each, effectively rendering one of them free of charge.

"Thanks to this program, 182,747 kids and teens have attended a show for free and we know that will affect their theatre-going habits for the future," said Charlotte St. Martin, the president of the Broadway League, in an official statement. "Our research reflects that 63.5% of Broadway audiences reported attending theatre as children or adolescents, helping to establish early lifelong connections to live theatre. And we know that theatre and the arts lead to higher educational achievement and high school graduation rates, and greater happiness." You've got to start them young, right?

There’s no word yet on which shows will be participating in the happening and when tickets will go on sale, but you can sign up for the Broadway Fan Club right here to receive all that information as soon as it's available. Children 13 and older are welcome to sign up on their own!

According to an official press release, in addition to show access, the one-night-only event includes restaurant discounts, activity books, in-theatre activities for the young ones and a slew of other programs that are "still to be announced."

Don't forget to snag a commemorative "My First Broadway Show" sticker if it applies—it'll be a momentous occasion after all!

When the list of participating shows is released, make sure to consult our deep dive into the best Broadway shows for kids right now to select the best ones to attend.