All the delicious foods you can get at Citi Field this summer

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Thursday March 22 2018, 6:01pm

Photograph: Delia Barth

Even if you hate sports, you should head to Citi Field to stuff your face, er, watch a baseball game.

The reason why there are so many Mets fans in NYC finally starts to make sense when you look past the outfield to the food stands. Though Yankee Stadium has long been known as the home of the best baseball team in NYC, Citi Field admittedly has much, much better food offerings. Last year's favorites like  and Fuku are returning for another season, and this year, there's even more delicious grub on the way. Look, we're not expecting the Mets to get to the World Series anytime soon, but if they did wind up there in another five-hour-and-seventeen-minute game, you'd have plenty of sustenance available in the stadium. 

Brand-new additions to the lineup this season include Sweet Chick, the Brooklyn restaurant known for serving addictive fried chicken with bacon-cheddar or rosemary-mushroom waffles. Also, Wowfulls is now on the roster, serving egg waffles jam-packed with ice cream, gummies and sprinkles. There’s also Baked Cheese Haus, a traveling food purveyor serving the gooey raclette sandwiches you know and love from the food stands surrounding the Bryant Park Winter Village. 

The complete lineup of offerings is below, so start planning your trip to the Queens ballpark now. Because Mets fans certainly don't go to Citi Field for quality sports—they go for the food. 

 
Sweet Chick

Wowfulls


Baked Cheese Haus


Fuku


Momofuku Milk Bar

Photograph: Courtesy Milk Bar

Nicoletta

Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz



Rao’s


Arancini Bros.

Bash Burger

Papa Rosso

Daruma of Tokyo

Chomp Donut Co.

Dan & John’s Wings

Big Mozz

Pat LaFrieda’s Chop House

Box Frites

El Verano Taqueria 

Blue Smoke 

Shake Shack

Photographs: Delia Barth

Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 702 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

