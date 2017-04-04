All the delicious new foods you can get at Yankee Stadium this summer

This year, Yankee Stadium is stuffing itself with food that will provide the perfect distraction during the seventh inning stretch. (Because we know baseball can be a tad boring to watch sometimes.)

Though Citi Field is the stadium known for its delicious foods (and recently its ballplayers themselves, surprisingly), Yankee Stadium is offering its baseball fans some seriously delectable options. New arrivals to the stadium include one of the best BBQ joints in the city, along with Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, because that’s exactly what you’ll need on a sweltering July game day. The full menu is here, and check out our favorites below:

The Mozzarella Joint

The Breakfast Cart

Yankee Dingers

Bao Buns at Toyota Terrace