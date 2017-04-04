  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

All the delicious new foods you can get at Yankee Stadium this summer

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Tuesday April 4 2017, 4:42pm

All the delicious new foods you can get at Yankee Stadium this summer
Photograph: Kenneth St. George

This year, Yankee Stadium is stuffing itself with food that will provide the perfect distraction during the seventh inning stretch. (Because we know baseball can be a tad boring to watch sometimes.)

Though Citi Field is the stadium known for its delicious foods (and recently its ballplayers themselves, surprisingly), Yankee Stadium is offering its baseball fans some seriously delectable options. New arrivals to the stadium include one of the best BBQ joints in the city, along with Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, because that’s exactly what you’ll need on a sweltering July game day. The full menu is here, and check out our favorites below:   

Bareburger 

 

 

  

Lobel’s Prime Meats

 

Mighty Quinn’s 

 

 

The Mozzarella Joint

 

The Breakfast Cart

 

Yankee Dingers

 

Bao Buns at Toyota Terrace

 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 256 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest