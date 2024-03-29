Plus, tips on how to make the most of each experience.

Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan for Time Out | Inside the Macy's windows for the spring flower show.

It’s officially spring—not just on the calendar but the weather’s starting to feel like it, too! Yellow forsythia is stretching its long tentacles through Central Park, pale pink cherry blossoms are beginning to bud on the trees, and daffodils are bursting through the soil. These outdoor flower displays coupled with indoor floral shows will make you forget all about those bleak, cold winter days.

Here's our round-up of all the fabulous floral experiences to see in NYC right now, plus some handy tips to make the most of each experience.

Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan for Time Out | Yellow and orange flowers burst from a floral display.

Through April 7

Hydrangeas, orchids, and roses in intricate displays fill Macy’s Herald Square for the annual flower show. Keep an eye out for glittery strawberries, a red-and-black butterfly, and a ladybug with a kaleidoscope design on its back. Plus, don’t miss the larger-than-life watering cans with cascading pink foliage.

Since the flowers are live, this show is only around for a limited time. Go see it now through April 7 (except for Easter Sunday when the store is closed) at Macy’s Herald Square (151 West 34th Street, between Sixth and Seventh Avenues). The show is free to visit, so be prepared for crowds.

Time Out tip: Don't skip the Dior displays on the mezzanine level, where you can smell the floral scents in Miss Dior perfume.

Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan for Time Out | Design by Kristen Alpaugh (FLWR PSTL)

Through April 21

With their vibrant colors, delicate ruffles, and dramatic shapes, orchids love to show off their looks. This spring, the New York Botanical Garden is giving the divas of the plant world their moment in the spotlight as part of "The Orchid Show: Florals in Fashion."

Three up-and-coming designers created massive installations inspired by these fashionable flowers. In one, you'll see orchids turned into avant-garde clothing. Another features a regal orchid queen. The final section draws upon AI to create anthropomorphic creatures who don floral outfits. Florals in Fashion is on view from through April 21 at NYBG in the Bronx; adult tickets cost $35.

Time Out tip: The show dazzles anytime you visit, but we highly recommend visiting for Orchid Nights on select Fridays and Saturdays where you can enjoy the display under twinkling lights with a cocktail in hand. Tickets for Orchid Nights cost $39.

Photograph: By Amy Nieporent

Some blooms last until late April to early May

These pastel petals are just starting to wake up for their spring showcase. From Central Park to the Snug Harbor Cultural Center and even some hidden spots around town, we've rounded up the best places where you can gaze at the delicate pink flowers and snap tons of photos.

We especially recommend Brooklyn Botanic Garden's Hanami Nights, running from Tuesday, April 23–Thursday, April 25, 2024 on the Cherry Esplanade. During this special, ticketed event, guests can sit near the cherry blossoms while listening to live performances, eating food from Sunrise Mart, and sipping Japanese beer and sake. Tickets are on sale here for $37/adult.