The west side of Manhattan is finally getting a front-row seat to the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks this year—the first time in over a decade!

Of course, while New Yorkers head to the best spots to watch the July 4th fireworks, others will be avoiding traffic since many of Manhattan’s streets will shut down for the day.

RECOMMENDED: The best July 4th events in NYC

But Macy’s isn’t the only one putting on a spectacular fireworks show—Coney Island is also throwing a big fireworks bash at 9:45pm at Steeplechase Park (as well as Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest)!

To help you get around the city on the big day, here are the July 4th street closures for 2024:

Manhattan streets

Joe DiMaggio Highway / West Side Highway / West Street / 12th Avenue / 11th Avenue between Spring Street and West 46th Street

Clarkson Street between West Street and Greenwich Street

Christopher Street between West Street and Greenwich Street

Charles Street between West Street and Washington Street

West 11th Street between West Street and Greenwich Street

West 12th Street between West Street and Greenwich Street

West 13th Street between West Street/11th Avenue and Washington Street

West 15th Street between West Street/11th Avenue and 10th Avenue

West 17th Street between West Street/11th Avenue and 10th Avenue

West 20th Street between West Street/11th Avenue and 10th Avenue

West 22nd Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 10th Avenue

West 24th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11th Avenue

West 26th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11th Avenue

West 29th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 10th Avenue

West 34th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11th Avenue

West 40th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 10th Avenue

West 41st Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11th Avenue

West 44th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11th Avenue

11th Avenue between West 22nd Street and West 46th Street

Brooklyn streets

Coney Island Fireworks

The area bounded by the Boardwalk on the South; Surf Avenue on the North; West 10th Street on the East; West 21st Street on the West (all-inclusive).

Stillwell Avenue between Mermaid Avenue and Boardwalk

Nathan’s Famous July 4th Hotdog Eating Contest