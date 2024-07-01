[title]
The west side of Manhattan is finally getting a front-row seat to the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks this year—the first time in over a decade!
Of course, while New Yorkers head to the best spots to watch the July 4th fireworks, others will be avoiding traffic since many of Manhattan’s streets will shut down for the day.
But Macy’s isn’t the only one putting on a spectacular fireworks show—Coney Island is also throwing a big fireworks bash at 9:45pm at Steeplechase Park (as well as Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest)!
To help you get around the city on the big day, here are the July 4th street closures for 2024:
Manhattan streets
- Joe DiMaggio Highway / West Side Highway / West Street / 12th Avenue / 11th Avenue between Spring Street and West 46th Street
- Clarkson Street between West Street and Greenwich Street
- Christopher Street between West Street and Greenwich Street
- Charles Street between West Street and Washington Street
- West 11th Street between West Street and Greenwich Street
- West 12th Street between West Street and Greenwich Street
- West 13th Street between West Street/11th Avenue and Washington Street
- West 15th Street between West Street/11th Avenue and 10th Avenue
- West 17th Street between West Street/11th Avenue and 10th Avenue
- West 20th Street between West Street/11th Avenue and 10th Avenue
- West 22nd Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 10th Avenue
- West 24th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11th Avenue
- West 26th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11th Avenue
- West 29th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 10th Avenue
- West 34th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11th Avenue
- West 40th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 10th Avenue
- West 41st Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11th Avenue
- West 44th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11th Avenue
- 11th Avenue between West 22nd Street and West 46th Street
Brooklyn streets
Coney Island Fireworks
- The area bounded by the Boardwalk on the South; Surf Avenue on the North; West 10th Street on the East; West 21st Street on the West (all-inclusive).
- Stillwell Avenue between Mermaid Avenue and Boardwalk
Nathan’s Famous July 4th Hotdog Eating Contest
- Stillwell Avenue between Surf Avenue and Bowery Street
- Bowery Street between Stillwell Avenue and West 15th Street
- Surf Avenue between West 15th Street and West 12th Street
- West 15th Street between Surf Avenue and Bowery Street