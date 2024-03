The St. Patrick's Day Parade is scheduled to take over our city tomorrow starting around 11am on Fifth Avenue and 44th Street until 4:30pm, when it will wrap up by 79th Street.

Whether heading to the procession in person, streaming the shenanigans with friends at home or attending one of the many fabulous events in celebration of St. Patrick's Day, the parade is going to disrupt whatever travel plans you may have—which is why we've put together this handy little guide to the various street closures that you should account for while moving around town tomorrow.

Below, find the St. Patrick's Day street closures that the New York Police Department has already announced:

Formation:

Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd Street and 46th Street

43rd Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

44th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

45th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

46th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

47th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

48th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

Route:

5th Avenue between 83rd Street and 43rd Street

Dispersal:

5th Avenue between 86th Street and 79th Street

79th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

80th Street between Lexington Avenue and 5th Avenue

81st Street between Lexington Avenue and 5th Avenue

82nd Street between Lexington Avenue and 5th Avenue

83rd Street between Lexington Avenue and 5th Avenue

84th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

Miscellaneous:

49th Street between Madison Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza

50th Street between Madison Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza

51st Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

53rd Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

58th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

62nd between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

63rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

64th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

65th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

70th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

71st Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

72nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

78th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

Madison Avenue between 42nd Street and 86th Street

Happy St. Patrick's Day!