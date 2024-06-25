All'antico Vinaio is giving out 1,000 free sandwiches tomorrow

New York is loaded with great sandwiches, from homegrown classics like the BEC, the pastrami on rye and the chopped cheese, to delicious imports like the Italian creations being constructed over at All'antico Vinaio, a family-run, Florence-based sandwich shop that opened its first NYC brick-and-mortar in fall 2021 with its Times Square sandwich shop. (The concept had previously popped up 2019 at Joe Bastianich’s Otto.)

Three years later, the Italian chainlet now boasts three more full-time locations throughout New York City—on the Upper East Side (36 E 60th Street), in Greenwich Village (89 7th Ave. South) and near Washington Square Park (225 Sullivan Street). And it's ready to debut its fifth, at 7 West 25th Street in NoMad. And it's celebrating the new member of the All'antico Vinaio family by giving away 1,000 free sandwiches on Wednesday, June 26.

Yes, just as the restaurant team did to commemorate the opening of its West Village location earlier this year, the All'antico Vinaio will be giving out cibo gratis (a.k.a. free food) tomorrow beginning at 11am. At the bi-level new space—which features the brand's biggest sandwich counter yet and focaccia baked fresh daily on premises—CEO and founder Tommaso Mazzanti will be on hand at the grand opening to cut some ribbons and kiss some babies.

After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Mazzanti and Co. will dole out free sandwiches made with freshly baked Tuscan schiacciata bread to New Yorkers. (One per person, per favore!) It's unclear exactly which of All'antico Vinaio famed focaccia-bound sandwiches will be on offer during the grand-opening giveaway, but the shop is especially famous for its Schiacciata la Favolosa, prepared with sbriciolona (typical Florentine salami), pecorino cream, artichoke cream and fried eggplant, so fingers crossed you get your hands on one of those!