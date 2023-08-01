Amex will pick up your dinner bill in NYC this month

Wednesday nights in August are about to get a lot more special.

A free dinner is a good dinner, and Amex and Resy are teaming up to pick up the check for New York diners all month long.

A brand new Pick Up the Check promotion will start on Wednesday, August 9, and offer “Dinner On Us-All Month Long.”

Reservations for these special meals, which will take place every Wednesday evening in August, open at 10am each Monday, with the goal of encouraging locals to explore neighborhood gems, and take advantage of Resy and Amex's dining partnerships. Diners will get $99 off, per person, at participating restaurants, when they score a reservation on the specific event nights.

In New York, the partnership will start at Joseph Leonard in the West Village, followed by special reservations at &sons Ham Bar in Prospect Lefferts Gardens on August 16, dinner at Chelsea's Txikito on August 23 and Tuome in the East Village on August 30.

If you're traveling this month, know that restaurants in Los Angeles, Washington D.C., San Francisco, Chicago and Miami will also be participating.

Want a guaranteed dinner discount? Starting Tuesday, August 1, eligible American Express Card Members can enroll in an offer to redeem a $15 statement credit when they spend $60 or more in a single purchase (up to two times) at select Resy restaurants by August 31, 2023. 200 participating Resy restaurants include 27 restaurants in New York City, such as Bar Pasquale, Eavesdrop, Forsythia, Peasant, Potluck Club, Tuome, Wan Wan and more.

Dining in New York City is expensive, so set your alarms to every Monday at 9:59 am to try and score a reservation for these free meals. Miss out? You can also try setting a Resy alert to be notified if a table opens up so the brands can treat you to dinner.