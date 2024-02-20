New York
Timeout

Amtrak train in Windsor, CT
Photograph: courtesy of AmTrak

Amtrak’s Spring Travel Flash Sale has one-way ticket prices as low as $25

Its Spring Flash Sale only lasts until Friday.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Traveling across the U.S. by train is gaining steam again—seeing the countryside while letting someone else do the driving is enticing for a lot of people—and what better way to do it than on the cheap?

Amtrak just revealed its Spring Travel Flash Sale which has ticket prices as low as $48 to and from New York City if you book now through Friday, February 23, for travel between March 1 and May 23, 2024. You can save at least 25% if you book this week.

RECOMMENDED: The best train trips from NYC for a scenic rail adventure

The deals include the following ticket prices:

  • Chicago to New York in coach for as low as $91 each way
  • New York to Washington, D.C. in coach for as low as $25 each way
  • Baltimore to New York with the Acela Business fare for $54 each way
  • Boston to New York with the Acela Business fare for $48 each way
  • New York to Washington, D.C. with the Acela Business fare for $41 each way

“The timing of the Spring Travel Flash Sale is perfect for those seeking a stress-free family trip, friends’ getaway or spring break escape,” said Amtrak Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Eliot Hamlisch. “With no shortage of destinations to visit across the country, customers can save on trips ahead of the summer travel season.” 

You can grab your deal on Amtrak.com/SpringSale or the Amtrak app.

To inspire your “spring break” plans, here are the best things to do right now in Chicago, D.C, Baltimore and Boston.

