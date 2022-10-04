An immersive holiday village experience is opening in Chelsea next month

Here is something fun you can do this holiday season: spend some time smack-dab in the middle of ARTECHOUSE's new holiday art experience, titled "Spectacular Factory: The Holiday Multiverse."

Photograph: Courtesy of ARTECHOUSE

Set to open to the public on November 19 through January 8, 2023, at the Chelsea art center, the show will be an imaginative multiverse of holiday villages, where guests of all ages will get to take a spin on a candy cane carousel, get up-close-and-personal with a thousand nutcrackers, float among giant swinging jingle bells and even ride a train through holiday wreaths. Think of it as a holiday event on steroids.

Tickets for the experience are already on sale right here.

Set up inside a 100-year-old boiler room right under Chelsea Market, ARTECHOUSE is by now known for its high-tech displays of art. Earlier this year, the space was home to an immersive exhibit that focused on the neuron and, a few months before that, visitors were able to sip on "XR cocktails" while enjoying another sort of trippy show on premise.

Photograph: Courtesy of ARTECHOUSE

ARTECHOUSE is clearly the art destination of the future—especially considering the recent popularity of all sorts of immersive things one can partake in throughout the city. An immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit is opening in Brooklyn this month, for example, and Hall des Lumières, the new center for custom-designed experiences inside Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank, the oldest savings bank in New York City, has officially opened, with folks flocking to its premiere show focusing on the works of Austrian artist Gustav Klimt.