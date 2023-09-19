An immersive horror pop-up show is opening on the Lower East Side

As Halloween approaches, so do eclectic only-in-New-York experiences that, let's be honest, we just can't wait to be a part of. On that list is a theatrical immersive horror show inspired by, according to an official press release, "the weirdest and scariest roadside oddities."

“Nightmare Dollhouse” is scheduled to premiere at Teatro SEA at the Clemente at 107 Suffolk Street by Norfolk Street on the Lower East Side of Manhattan on October 13. The limited engagement will run through October 31, with an official opening date of October 18.

Photograph: Michael Sharkey

The premise is a terrifyingly simple one: “Nightmare Dollhouse” is a petrifying roadside attraction in the middle of nowhere that’s home to all of the world’s scariest dolls (and we can think of plenty!).

“At first it may seem like a serious museum, but beware, the demonic and bloodcurdling lurk around every corner,” reads the chilling official description. “The dolls have come to life and want to make you one of them! Can you escape with your soul intact, or will you succumb to the evil in the Nightmare Dollhouse.”

Michael Blase

“The fear of dolls is part of pediophobia—the fear of inanimate objects that appear human,” said writer and director Timothy Haskell in an official statement. “This is where the uncanny valley lives. This is why people are terrified of Robert Zemeckis films.”

Tickets are available for purchase right here.

We personally couldn't agree more, but if it's another sort of scary that you're going after this season, consider instead visiting the best haunted houses in NYC for a frightful night out, the ten spookiest places in town or, perhaps, indulge in a tour of the six most petrifying horror movie locations in NYC.

Whatever experience you choose, tread with caution!