There are plenty of places in NYC that give us the willies any time of year, but we think Halloween is the best time of year to visit the spookiest places in NYC. From a historic cemetery to haunted mansions to a crumbling hospital that housed smallpox victims, these places are sure to chill you to the bone.

When Halloween rolls around and our attention turns to the ghosts and goblins, it’s time to start thinking about costumes and decorations and where to go for some screams or a good old fashioned haunting. Some might go for NYC’s best haunted houses, designed to induce high levels of terror, while others seek out the real-life haunted places right in our own backyard. NYC’s best ghost tours will give you a first-hand look at scary spots around the city, complete with terrifying tales of true crimes, dastardly deaths and ghostly hauntings.

If you’re brave, you can visit these spooky NYC places on your own. But once you learn where to find all these sites of horrors and paranormal activity, you may want to reconsider where you go after-hours in the future. Not into up-close-and-personal scares? Keep your screams at home with the best scary movies of all time.

