It's been seven years since culinary icon Anita Lo shuttered Annisa, her beloved West Village restaurant that won acclaim both among hungry New Yorkers and professional foodies given the eatery's innovative, multicultural offerings over nearly two decades. (It won a Michelin star in 2006 as well as three sparklers from The New York Times and a James Beard Award nod for Best Chef: New York for Lo.)

And now, for one night only, Lo will revive the downtown institution for a special pop-up dinner.

RECOMMENDED: The 50 best restaurants in NYC, including dazzling newcomers and familiar favorites

On Saturday, April 13, Anita Lo will take over Chef's Dinner Table (132 Mulberry Street) as part of the venue's Classic Restaurant Revival Series, which "proudly features our favorite iconic NYC restaurants of bygone days." From 6pm to 9pm, the chef and author—who is also behind the dumpling bar mini-chain Rickshaw and Asian barbecue joint Bar Q in Greenwich Village, as well as the cookbooks Cooking Without Borders and Solo: A Modern Cookbook For a Party of One—will revisit dishes from her beloved restaurants, including a few new surprises.

From the menu, attendees can expect dishes like surf clams with artichokes and pistachio, a pan-roasted duck breast with sesame and radishes, and tofu pudding with yuzu, strawberry and shiso. You can score a seat at the special culinary salon for $350 a pop on the Chef's Dinner Table website, with all food, drinks and gratuities included.

Along with the momentous meal, you can also snag a copy of Lo's second book, Solo: A Modern Cookbook For a Party of One, available for sale on the event's ticket purchase page—all book sales proceeds will support Common Threads, a national nonprofit organization that provides cooking and nutrition education to children in under-resourced communities.

Check out the multicourse menu for the Annisa pop-up dinner below, as well as photos of Lo's fantastic cooking:

Passed Canapes

Lobster and lobster tomalley custard tartlet

Cod and scallion fritters

Sweet pea soup shooters with wasabi

First Course

Surf Clam~ artichoke, pistachio and sugar kelp

Second Course

Pan-roasted Breast of Long Island Duck~ sesame and radishes

Dessert

Tofu Pudding: yuzu, strawberry and shiso

Chef's Dinner Table Annisa at Chef's Dinner Table

Chef's Dinner Table Annisa at Chef's Dinner Table

Chef's Dinner Table Annisa at Chef's Dinner Table