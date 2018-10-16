News / Eating

Apple finally fixed its bagel emoji and added cream cheese

By Alyson Penn Posted: Tuesday October 16 2018, 2:30pm

Bagels on the Square
Photograph: Noah Fecks

Apple's bagel emoji just got a makeover.

Thanks to much kvetching from the country's foremost complainers (New Yorkers), the bagel emoji that will live in your iPhone's keyboard has been redesigned to appear more fulsome, doughy and schmeared in a layer of cream cheese, presumably plain. See below:

Hallelujah! Of course, the reason New Yorkers were so upset about the issue in the first place is because we legitimately have the best bagels in the world and are aggressively proud of them. Would you want Ess-a-Bagel or Murray's or Absolute to be misrepresented as a specimen that looks like it's served at a two-star hotel's breakfast buffet? Remember our anger when Cynthia Nixon ordered this atrocity?

We're glad the masses have won, and our voices have been heard. Now, onto the next hurdle:

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Alyson Penn 229 Posts

Alyson is the Assistant Food & Drink Editor at Time Out New York. She spends her free time stalking dog parks and ordering French fries on the side. Follow her on Twitter at @AlysonPenn.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest