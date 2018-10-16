Apple finally fixed its bagel emoji and added cream cheese

Apple's bagel emoji just got a makeover.

Thanks to much kvetching from the country's foremost complainers (New Yorkers), the bagel emoji that will live in your iPhone's keyboard has been redesigned to appear more fulsome, doughy and schmeared in a layer of cream cheese, presumably plain. See below:

After complaints, Apple has replaced its bagel emoji with a new design that includes cream cheese https://t.co/9lKMCf3aLa pic.twitter.com/NSiwZ4Idx7 — Emojipedia 📙🎃 (@Emojipedia) October 15, 2018

Hallelujah! Of course, the reason New Yorkers were so upset about the issue in the first place is because we legitimately have the best bagels in the world and are aggressively proud of them. Would you want Ess-a-Bagel or Murray's or Absolute to be misrepresented as a specimen that looks like it's served at a two-star hotel's breakfast buffet? Remember our anger when Cynthia Nixon ordered this atrocity?

We're glad the masses have won, and our voices have been heard. Now, onto the next hurdle: