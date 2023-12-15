New York
Bar Louis
Photograph: Courtesy of Bar Louis

Bar Louis takes over the old Leave Rochelle Out of It space downtown

The cozy bar serves classic cocktails.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
With all the themes permeating restaurants and bars in New York City—speakeasy conceits, tropical hellscape/literary mashups and nods to the cinema notable among them, genre-free newcomers are the real head-turners. Untethered from search engine categories, these are the venues bold enough to be. Bar Louis is one, and it opens tonight, Friday, December 15. 

“Bar Louis is opening with the sole intent of providing good cocktails, cozy vibes, and classic tunes,” a rep wrote via email. 

New to the old Leave Rochelle Out of It space, which closed in October, Bar Louis brings the proprietors of the subterranean 205 Club at the same address upstairs after a quick renovation. The top-to-bottom refresh includes a new ceiling, floor and wooden bar top. The old banquette’s been swapped with one that’s a little more plush, and the bar seats now have low backs. 

The introductory menu includes East and West coast oysters, shrimp cocktail, cheese and charcuterie. Classic cocktails are listed among those of a more recent vintage, like the espresso martini. Beer and wine, including half-bottles, are also available. 

Bar Louis opens at 205 Chrystie Street on Friday, December 15. 

