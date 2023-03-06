Baskin-Robbins is giving out unlimited free ice cream tomorrow

You know it's going to be a good week when Baskin-Robbins announces it will be handing out unlimited scoops of ice cream to anyone who stops by.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, March 7, the chain's Upper East Side location at 1225 1st Avenue by 66th Street, is celebrating the launch of the new brunch-inspired flavor Chick'n & Waffles by giving out free ice cream to anyone who visits the venue between 10am and 1pm.

Word to the wise: the promotion will be available until supplies last so you want to get there relatively early during the day.

Just in case you were worried: the new flavor doesn't actually have any real chicken in it. In fact, the concoction is made using buttermilk waffle-flavored ice cream with some bits that mimic the taste of fried chicken plus swirls of bourbon maple syrup. How creatively delicious, right?

"At Baskin-Robbins, we pride ourselves on bringing innovative flavors to market, which is why when we saw the growing popularity of chicken and Waffles on menus, we knew we had to create a bold flavor that would change the way our guests enjoy [the dish]," said Hannah Suits, director of brand Marketing for Baskin-Robbins in an official statement. "This flavor is a frozen twist on the iconic brunch dish, recreated in a deliciously deconstructed concept that is unique to our shops."

And just in case you can't get your hands on the free treat tomorrow but now have a craving to itch: here is our list of the very best ice cream shops in New York City. Enjoy!