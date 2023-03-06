New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Ice cream
Photograph: Shutterstock

Baskin-Robbins is giving out unlimited free ice cream tomorrow

Here is how to get some.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

You know it's going to be a good week when Baskin-Robbins announces it will be handing out unlimited scoops of ice cream to anyone who stops by.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, March 7, the chain's Upper East Side location at 1225 1st Avenue by 66th Street, is celebrating the launch of the new brunch-inspired flavor Chick'n & Waffles by giving out free ice cream to anyone who visits the venue between 10am and 1pm. 

Word to the wise: the promotion will be available until supplies last so you want to get there relatively early during the day.

Just in case you were worried: the new flavor doesn't actually have any real chicken in it. In fact, the concoction is made using buttermilk waffle-flavored ice cream with some bits that mimic the taste of fried chicken plus swirls of bourbon maple syrup. How creatively delicious, right?

"At Baskin-Robbins, we pride ourselves on bringing innovative flavors to market, which is why when we saw the growing popularity of chicken and Waffles on menus, we knew we had to create a bold flavor that would change the way our guests enjoy [the dish]," said Hannah Suits, director of brand Marketing for Baskin-Robbins in an official statement. "This flavor is a frozen twist on the iconic brunch dish, recreated in a deliciously deconstructed concept that is unique to our shops."

And just in case you can't get your hands on the free treat tomorrow but now have a craving to itch: here is our list of the very best ice cream shops in New York City. Enjoy!

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

      The best things in life are free.

      Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!