It's going to be unseasonably warm in NYC this weekend

Three things will grab New Yorkers' attention this weekend: Super Bowl LVIII, Taylor Swift making it to the game despite her concert in Japan and... the unseasonably warm weather that is heading our way.

Chatting with SILive.com, meteorologist William Churchill of the National Weather Service revealed that "temperatures are going to be about 10 to 20 degrees above normal [in the upcoming days]. Those nighttime low temperatures are even more of an anomaly as they’re about 20 to 25 degrees above normal."

Let's be clear: it's not going to be hot out but it's certainly not going to be as freezing as it has been the past few days.

More specifically, Churchill predicts partly sunny skies and a high around 49 degrees this Friday, dipping to the low 40s come evening. On Saturday, temperatures may reach 55 degrees during the day, albeit with some rain on the horizon, settling at around 43 degrees as the sun sets.

On Sunday, you'll head to the best places to watch the Super Bowl in New York City while enjoying a relatively sunny day with high of 52 degrees. You might want to bring an umbrella along, though, as rain is expected that night, accompanied by a drop in temperatures to around 39 degrees.

If football is just not your thing, worry not: there are plenty of other things to do around town that will allow you to still enjoy the "warm" weather. You could, perhaps, explore the best outdoor art in NYC at the moment, go rock climbing or even soak in a hot tub at the amazing outdoor spa at The William Vale hotel in Brooklyn.

Whatever activity you choose, make the weather count!