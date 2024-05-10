New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Collective Fare at Black Restaurant Week
Black Restaurant WeekCollective Fare at Black Restaurant Week

Black Restaurant Week returns to New York City for its fifth year

Discover Black-owned restaurants, bakeries, food trucks and more.

Written by
Christina Izzo
Advertising

Restaurants and bars owned and operated by Black New Yorkers are a big part of what makes this city's culinary scene so damn delicious, and next month you'll have extra reason to frequent such establishments as Black Restaurant Week returns to New York City and the Tri-State area for its fifth year.

Kicking off on Juneteenth, a.k.a. Wednesday, June 19, the annual campaign celebrates “the diverse tastes of African American, African, and Caribbean cuisine throughout the country," with budget-friendly menu selections at restaurants, bakeries, cafés, food trucks and more throughout the five boroughs, as well as New Jersey townships. 

From June 19 through Sunday, June 30, you can frequent up to 80 participating venues, including Red Rooster Harlem, Cascade Jerk, Twins BBQ Co., Collective Fare, Tamarind Island, Voila Afrique, Misfits Nutrition, Brooklyn Blend, Negril Village, Lee Lee's Baked Goods, The Real Mothershuckers and many more. There will be classic soul foodCaribbean favorites, African staples and more. 

Born in Houston in 2016 and expanded to 15 markets internationally, Black Restaurant Week is "focused on restimulating local economies within the Black community by promoting Black-owned culinary businesses and professionals who cannot afford costly marketing campaigns," organizers stated in a press release. "In nine years, the organization has supported more than 3000 restauranteurs, bartenders, chefs, caterers, and food trucks." 

According to the James Beard Foundation’s 2023 Industry Report, 53% of culinary business owners experienced lowered profits this year and challenges around rising food and labor costs have severely impacted profit margins since 2022. “COVID-19 changed the landscape since 2020. Now, the price of food is soaring. From being overlooked for revitalization funds to inflation, most Black-owned culinary businesses cannot afford advertisements/PR/marketing to build awareness and attract consumers," shared Warren Luckett, founder of Black Restaurant Week. "That’s why we proudly do this for freeit’s peer-to-peer support for 10 or 14 days (depending on the market) within each market and for the past nine years.”

Check out the Black Restaurant Week website for the full line-up of participating New York and New Jersey restaurants, and get ready to eat very well next month!

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.