Fairfax, brunch, nyc, new york
Photograph: Courtesy Fairfax/Eric Medsker Photography

Breakfast lovers can get a year of free coffee with Blackbird's new pass

It really is the best meal of the day.

Written by
Christina Izzo
In a perpetually hungry city like New York, scoring a reservation at the city's best restaurants is basically a sport. And now fans of NYC's top breakfast spots and brunch restaurants will have an easier time getting into those a.m. dining rooms with Blackbird's Breakfast Club. 

A loyalty program that rewards restaurant regulars for their frequent patronage with perks like priority access, free cocktails, exclusive events and more, Blackbird recently launched a new breakfast-focused membership program, the Blackbird Breakfast Club.

The annual club pass gets members a year's worth of coffee, tea and espresso-based drinks (daily until 11am), a bag of the viral Tom’s Perfect 10 Granola, exclusive merchandise and other special incentives when they enjoy breakfast at participating restaurants. Among the cafes and eateries on the Blackbird docket are Patisserie Fouet, Mah-Ze-Dahr, Lodi, Fairfax, Canal Street Market, Gertie, The Bakery at Greywind, Spring Cafe Aspen and Unregular Bakery. Pass purchasers will also receive a one-time bonus of 5,000 $FLY, Blackbird’s points system, which can be redeemed at any partner restaurant for appetizers, cocktails, merch and more. 

And beyond bits and bevs, Blackbird Breakfast Club members will also receive access to private, invite-only events, such as breakfast mixers with notable industry figures and culinary personalities, and other community-building and networking opportunities held during the morning meal. 

The Breakfast Club membership proved so popular with you pancakes-and-eggs lovers that it sold out in less than 24 hours after launching this past March. To supply the demand, Blackbird is releasing another round of the breakfast passes on Wednesday, April 4, beginning at 9:30am and priced at $75 apiece. The membership pass will be active through April 2025, and you can purchase through the Blackbird website

And if you don't want to wait for your waffles (or eggs Benedict, or French toast, or whatever your else your breakfast-loving heart desires), Blackbird also recently rolled out a handy new reservation feature that helps users secure last-minute tables at their fave restaurants—simply use the priority request feature in the app. 

