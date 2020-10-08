Friday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available through October 15)

The English director Phyllida Lloyd found new angles on Shakespeare’s plays in the 2010s with a trilogy of all-female productions set in the confines of women’s prisons. After premiering at London’s Donmar Warehouse, all three made their way to New York’s St. Ann’s Warehouse, which is rolling out filmed versions of them this month. The first is Julius Caesar, starring the magnificent Harriet Walter as Brutus (as well as Jackie Clune, Martina Laird and Jade Anouka). “Lloyd’s intermission-free staging is blisteringly tense and crystalline, performed by a fierce ensemble that combines seasoned vets with promising young talent,” wrote David Cote in his four-star 2013 Time Out review. “Director and company may take great liberties with their frame, but this may be the most thrilling, lucid and, yes, authentic Julius Caesar for years to come.” Lloyd, who directed the movies Mamma Mia! and The Iron Lady, filmed all three productions in front of live audiences in 2016, but the final edits also include footage from hand-held and GoPro footage, so expect something rather less static than the usual theater capture.