The best live theater to stream online this week
Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events streaming online today
The pandemic crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down for at least the rest of 2020, and the ban on large gatherings in New York currently extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret events from across the country (and around the world) that you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and worthy charities. Scroll past the day-by-day listings to find events that have already premiered but can still be seen for a limited time. We update this page on a weekly basis.
Click on these links to go directly to the sections in question:
Every day | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Multiplex | Limited runs | Ongoing runs
Metropolitan Opera
7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Click here for this week's complete schedule, which is devoted to operas by Richard Wagner.
Stars in the House
8pm EDT / 1am BST
Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health, and surprise virtual visitors are common. Donations benefit the Actors Fund. You can find a schedule of guests here.
Working Theater: American Dreams
7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
As the U.S. girds its loins for the upcoming election, Leila Buck’s interactive show American Dreams imagines a nationally televised game show in which the viewers (read: audiences) vote on who gets to be a citizen. Directed by Tamilla Woodard for Working Theater, the show is taking a virtual national tour over a six-week period, teaming with presenters across the country for nine short runs in succession. In addition to Buck herself, the cast includes Andre Ali Andre, India Nicole Burton, Jens Rasmussen, Imran Sheikh and Andrew Valdez. The current stop is Washington, D.C.’s Round House Theatre, where it plays nightly at 7pm with additional 2pm matinees on weekends; tickets cost $30. (The production then moves to a free run at Salt Lake Acting Company from October 14 through 18.)
Dance Now: Chapter 2
Thursday noon EDT / 5pm BST
Around this time of year, Dance Now usually offers a massive festival of short works by 40 dance makers of every stripe, all challenged to mount five-minute pieces on the teeny stage at Joe's Pub. To celebrate its 25th anniversary this year, and in light of current constraints, the festival has adopted a different format: the artists are stretched over six shows, spaced out roughly monthly through May. The second one includes new digital commissions by Jamal Jackson, Katy Pyle and Nicole Wolcott, as well as archival pieces by Katherine Helen Fisher and Wanjiru Kamuyu. Tickets cost $10. (For an additional $10, you can attend a live “artist-to-audience celebration” of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s Robert Battle on Zoom on October 22, hosted by Christal Brown.)
Folksbiene Live: Ben Liebert: Bisl Borscht—A Tribute to Mickey Katz
Thursday 1pm EDT / 6pm BST (ive ony)
More than a century old, the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene recently had a surprise breakout hit with its Yiddish-language production of Fiddler on the Roof. In the latest edition of its Folksbiene Live series, billed as "an online celebration of Yiddish culture," the Fiddler cast’s Ben Liebert performs a tribute to Mickey Katz, the famed comedian, musician and song parodist (and the father of Broadway’s Joel Grey).
Theatre for One: Here We Are
Thursday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST (live only)
Each Thursday through September 24, actors and spectators are paired up for brief, free, one-on-one virtual encounters: solo shows for solo audiences. Theatre for One was created in 2010 by scenic designer Christine Jones, and returned in multiple locations in 2015; all eight of the world-premiere playlets in this virtual edition of the series have been written, directed, and designed by BIPOC women—including two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage—and all are performed by BIPOC artists. Read more about it here. To sign up for a slot, you must register in advance; reservations start on Monday mornings.
Irondale Theater: Color Between the Lines: Good Trouble
Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
Irondale Ensemble Project looks back at Brooklyn's 19th-century abolitionist movement in this collectively devised anthology of brief musical vignettes, which initially presented as part of the In Pursuit of Freedom project. Irondale is dividing an archival recording of its 2012 production into four 20-minute parts, streamed on successive weeks; each section is followed by a discussion led by cast member and co-creator Damen Scranton, with special guests including New York Attorney General Letitia James and Brooklyn Historical Society President Deborah Schwartz.
Theater for the New City: Lockdown 2020 (Love & Corona)
Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
The East Village arts complex Theater for the New City, founded in 1970, continues to offer periodic live readings on its Facebook page. In this new drama by Frank J. Avella (Lured), a straight couple’s relationship is tested by the pandemic and by revelations about the boyfriend’s relationship with a queer freind. Avella directs a cast that comprises Carlotta Brentan, Marc Lombardo and Nicholas Turturro, plus narrator John David West.
Radio Free Birdland: Janis Siegel
Thursday 7pm EDT/ midnight BST (available for 30 days)
The midtown jazz venue Birdland welcomes music back to its stage in a twice-weekly concert series with a solid lineup of stars on its roster. There’s no audience, but the performers, suitably distanced from one another, have the benefit of professional sound and three cameras as they perform their live sets. (Each concert costs $20 and remains available on demand for a month after the premiere.) This edition features Janis Siegel, a member of Grammy-adorned jazz-vocal institution Manhattan Transfer, and pianist-composer John DiMartino.
Scott Siegel's Great American Songbook Concert: Volume 12
Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
Cabaret producer Scott Siegel, well known for his multiple concert series at the Town Hall and Feinstein’s/54 Below, has developed a promising model for his virtual programming: He crowdsources funding in advance so he can actually pay the performers who are singing remotely. In this 12th episode, recorded and edited in advance, Siegel serves as host for a lineup that includes Jeff McCarthy, Kerry O'Malley, Bryan Batt, Jim Caruso, Christiane Noll, Ben Jones, Jamie Leverdiere, Albert Nelthropp and Meaghan Sands.
TheaterWorksUSA Fall Benefit
Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
The essential children’s-theater organization TheaterWorksUSA holds a benefit for its continued operations. Scheduled performers include the Cooper family (Chuck, Eddie, and Lilli), George Salazar with Joe Iconis, Jalynn Steele, Quentin Darrington, Saint Aubyn, Terence Archie, Cicily Daniels and the Skivvies; making appearances will be among those making appearances are Chita Rivera, Laura Benanti, Jelani Alladin, Susan Egan, Jenn Gambatese, Richard Kind and the cast of Broadway’s The Lightning Thief. Registration is required and a donation of $25 is suggested.
Ars Nova: Showgasm
Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for 22 hours)
Ars Nova's eclectic neovaudevillian variety show Showgasm features a lively mix of music, comedy and burlesque acts, and has helped launch several successful careers. (Its past hosts incur Bridget Everett and John Early.) This online edition of the show, emceed by comic Sonia Denis, features Odinaka Ezeokoli, Rebecca O’Neal and Jonathan Teklai. Tickets cost $5 an give you 22 hours to catch the show, but a $15 Ars Nova Supra pass gains you access to all of the company’s virtual offerings with no time limitations.
SoHo Shakespeare Company: Guards at the Taj
Thursday 7:05pm EDT / 12:05am BST (through Oct 11)
Beauty doesn’t come easily in Rajiv Joseph’s wildly unsettling Guards at the Taj, about two guards at the unveiling of the Taj Mahal in 1648. By its second scene, the play has veered savagely from gentle puzzlement into grotesque brutality. (Imagine Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead as written by Martin McDonagh.) Its 2015 premiere production at the Atlantic had the scary-comic impact of a demon mask. Now the SoHo Shakespeare Company presents a free reading of the play on Facebook Live, directed by Kanika Vaish an starring Shahjehan Khan and Shawn K. Jain.
PTP/NYC: Don’t Exaggerate
Thursday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available through October 11)
PTP/NYC's 34th season comprises four virtual productions that reflect the company's commitment to both classics and new works. The penultimate offering, directed by Christian Parker, is Dan O’Brien’s memoir play The House in Scarsdale, in which the playwright and poet the history that led him to become forcibly estranged from his parents and siblings. O’Brien performs the show with Alex Draper. Viewing is free but donations are welcome, with a portion of proceeds going to the National Black Theatre. (The virtual season ends next week with Caryl Churchill’s remarkable Far Away.)
In Full Color: In Full Color 2020
Thursday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Fifteen women of color from across the country share stories, songs, poems and dances that touch on a wide range of experiences and social issues in the sixth annual (but first virtual) edition of Summer Dawn Reyes’s In Full Color. A second version of the event takes place tomorrow night at 8pm EDT, with a different lineup of stories; a talkback follows each edition.
Ewalt Creative: Meet the Voyagers
Thursday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Writer-composer Kyle Ewalt (Bromance: The Dudesical) directs a live virtual production of his hour-long original musical about the Voyager space probe, launched by NASA in 1977, and the all-too-earthly conflicts among the people behind it. The cast of four comprises Jose Luaces, Debo Ray and Erin and Matt Ban. Tickets cost $15.
Crux: The Black Imagination Series
Thursday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Crux charges into a brave new digital world with a new series that aims to make the most of virtual reality as a medium for online theater that puts Black storytelling center stage. Its first foray consists of three short plays—Cheryl L. Davis’s Making a Perfect World, Amara J. Brady’s Last Ones First and Breana C. Venablé’s It’s Homecoming Y’all!—directed by Espii Proctor and featuring Léoh Hailu-Ghermay, Liz Morgan, Cristina Pitter, Deon Releford-Lee and TL Thompson. The triptych was performed live last week for VR viewers only; now it is being streamed for free on YouTube. Registration is required.
amfAR: The Great Works Begin: Scenes from Angels America
Thursday 8:30pm EDT / 1:30am BST (available for one week)
An extraordinary cast of 15 actors performs seven scenes from Tony Kushner's epoch-defining Angels in America in a virtual fund-raiser for the anti-COVID efforts of amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research. Glenn Close leads the cast as Roy Cohn, the ruthless right-wing power broker who died of AIDS in the 1980s; the virtual company includes Laura Linney, Patti LuPone, Andrew Rannells, Paul Dano, S. Epatha Merkerson, Brian Tyree Henry, Jeremy O. Harris, Linda Emond, Nikki M. James, Vella Lovell, Larry Owens, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Brandon Uranowitz and Lois Smith. Read more about it here.
Vineyard Theatre: Lessons in Survival
Thursday 8:30pm EDT / 1:30am BST (available for 18 hours)
The Commissary, a new group of 40 artists now collectively in virtual residence at Off Broadway’s Vineyard Theatre, presents the first week of Lessons in Survival, a new series conceived by Marin Ireland, Peter Mark Kendall, Tyler Thomas and Reggie D. White. In each installment, actors with earpieces channel historic speeches, interviews and conversations in real time, directed by Tyler Thomas. Eight performances and four live “open rehearsals” are scheduled for October, with free public forums on YouTube every Sunday to discuss the work. Single tickets start at $9; a $60 all-access pass will let you watch every episode on an extended viewing page (through November 15). Tonight’s open rehearsal features Crystal Dickinson, Brandon J. Dirden and Victoria Villier speaking words by Ruby Dee, Ossie Davis and more.
Together LA: A Virtual Stage Festival
Thursday 10pm EDT / 3am BST
Alternative Theatre Los Angeles teams up with LA Stage Alliance to present a festival of short works created for digital performance by 34 local theater companies. Each piece is 10 minutes long; slates of them are bundled into 11 nights, spread out over three weeks and streamed on YouTube and Twitch. Viewing is free but registration is required and donations to Color of Change are suggested. Tonight’s episode includes playlets by Ashley Taylor, Melissa Jane Osborne, Doug Haverty and Catherine Butterfield.
Mile Square Theatre: Given Circumstance
Friday (available for 48 hours)
Hoboken’s Mile Square Theatre concludes its four-part series Given Circumstance, a collection of seven original works commissioned by the company. This final edition is a half-hour diptych of two short quarantine-themed works: Dustin Chinn’s Hell is Other People’s Zoom Weddings and Chris O’Connor’s The Gentleman from Philly. Tickets cost $15, and the video remains viewable for 48 hours once you start watching it.
History Theatre in St. Paul: Sweet Land, The Musical
Friday (available through October 22)
Saint Paul’s History Theatre streams a recording of its 2017 world-premiere production of the musical Sweet Land, in which a German immigrant, in the years after World War I, faces discrimination in Minnesota after arriving to marrying a Norwegian farmer there. The score is by Dina Maccabee and Laurie Flanigan Hegge, and the book is by Hegge and director Perrin Post; Ann Michels plays the central role in a cast of 13. Tickets start at $15.
The Shows Must Go On!: The Phantom of the Opera
Friday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for 48 hours)
Universal’s YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On! began by rolling out a different Andrew Lloyd Webber musical every week, then moved on to NBC’s live broadcasts of musicals. After a 10-week break, the series has now returned, and this week it gets back to its Lloyd Webber roots with the composer’s greatest hit of them all: The Phantom of the Opera, a timeless tale of candlelit romance between a pretty young singer and the mask-wearing serial killer who has been stalking her from his subterranean lair beneath a 19th-century Parisian opera house. This film records the musical's 2011 25th-anniversary production at London's grand Royal Albert Hall. The lovely Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess, who portrayed the Phantom and Christine in Lloyd Webber's ill-fated POTO sequel Love Never Dies, reunite to play the OG (Opera Ghost) versions. The stream remains viewable for only 24 hours for viewers in the U.K. and Ireland but for 48 hours elsewhere in the world. (Pssst: If you miss it, don’t despair. You can still find it anytime over at BroadwayHD.)
Cirque du Soleil
Friday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST
As part of its ongoing CirqueConnect series, the Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil offers weekly hour-long specials of highlights from its past spectaculars. This week's bouncy edition is devoted to acts involving the trampoline.
Virtual Halston
Friday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST
The divinely daffy Julie Halston suggests a cross between Teri Garr and Thelma Ritter, and her career includes many shows as Charles Busch's longtime muse as well as memorable supporting turns in such Broadway productions as Gypsy, You Can’t Take it With You and Tootsie. Now she hosts a weekly half-hour talk show, and why not? She’s one of the city’s most amusing talkers. In this episode, her guest os gospel and R&B singer BeBe Winans, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this year.
New Federal Theatre: Dr. Du Bois and Miss Ovington
Friday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (through October 11)
Woodie King Jr.'s New Federal Theatre, which has been platforming the work of minorities in New York City for 50 years, presents highlights from its past in Octoberfest, a month-long series of Friday-night readings performed by actors of note. Second up is Dr. Du Bois and Miss Ovington. Peter Jay Fernandez plays the Black civil-rights pioneer W.E.B. DuBois and Kathleen Chalfant is the white social-justice advocate Mary White Ovington in Clare Coss's historical drama about tensions within the NAACP in 1915. The director is Gabrielle Kurlander, who helmed NFT’s 2014 production (in which Chalfant also starred). The reading is free but donations are welcome.
William TN Hall: Broadway to Beyoncé
Friday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
One of NYC’s most appealing piano-bar entertainers, British transplant William TN Hall has tickled keys and audiences alike at the Duplex, Brandy’s and Don’t Tell Mama for years. Now he shows off his versatility in a live, two-hour weekly set. Requests are welcome, as of course are tips (Venmo: @WilliamTNHall).
St. Ann’s Warehouse: Julius Caesar
Friday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available through October 15)
The English director Phyllida Lloyd found new angles on Shakespeare’s plays in the 2010s with a trilogy of all-female productions set in the confines of women’s prisons. After premiering at London’s Donmar Warehouse, all three made their way to New York’s St. Ann’s Warehouse, which is rolling out filmed versions of them this month. The first is Julius Caesar, starring the magnificent Harriet Walter as Brutus (as well as Jackie Clune, Martina Laird and Jade Anouka). “Lloyd’s intermission-free staging is blisteringly tense and crystalline, performed by a fierce ensemble that combines seasoned vets with promising young talent,” wrote David Cote in his four-star 2013 Time Out review. “Director and company may take great liberties with their frame, but this may be the most thrilling, lucid and, yes, authentic Julius Caesar for years to come.” Lloyd, who directed the movies Mamma Mia! and The Iron Lady, filmed all three productions in front of live audiences in 2016, but the final edits also include footage from hand-held and GoPro footage, so expect something rather less static than the usual theater capture.
Music at the Mansion: Danny Bacher
Friday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
In the New Jersey series Music at the Mansion: Porch Edition, a socially distanced dinner-theater audience watches a cabaret show in person while viewers at home can catch it for $20. This edition features jazz and pop standards performed by the retro singer and soprano saxophonist Danny Bacher.
Joe’s Pub: Venus Smiles Not in the House of Tears
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available through November 20)
After streaming treasures from its archives over the summer, the essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub moves into original virtual programming with the commissioned concert Venus Smiles Not in the House of Tears, a merger of music and storytelling created and performed by Samora Pinderhughes and Jack DeBoe. The show, which explores love and memory, is directed by Christian Padron and Kassim Norris and choreographed by Amanda Krische. A live chat with Pinderhughes and DeBoe follows tonight’s premiere.
Jasper in Deadland
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
A teenage boy travels through an afterworld populated by figures from multiple world mythologies in this original musical by Ryan Scott Oliver and Hunter Foster, which was mounted by Prospect Theater Company in 2014. Brandi Chavonne Massey directs this live virtual performance, whose cast of nine is led by Michael Taylor Robinson, Diana Huey, and Michael Coale Grey. Oliver and Foster participate in a talkback after the performance; proceeds from donations benefit the Actors Fund.
In Full Color: In Full Color 2020
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Fifteen women of color from across the country share stories, songs, poems and dances that touch on a wide range of experiences and social issues in the sixth annual (but first virtual) edition of Summer Dawn Reyes’s In Full Color. A talkback follows the show.
City Garage: The School for Wives
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available through October 14)
The experimental-theater company City Garage has been blowing minds in Santa Monica, California, since the 1980s. Now the company is sharing archival recordings of some of its best-received past productions. Having devoted the last three weeks to the oeuvre of Eugène Ionesco, the company now digs further back into French dramatic history with this 2009 production of Molière’s 1662 satire The School for Wives, in which a rich but foolish lecher grooms a teenage girl to be his perfect wife. The production uses a new translation of the play by Frédérique Michel and Charles Duncombe; Michel also directs. Donations are welcome.
ArtéMakar Productions: The O’Leary Theory
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
The patriarch of a broken family that was once the subject of a hit reality-TV show tries to get the gang back together for a reboot in The O’Leary Theory, an improvised and interactive virtual-theater event in which the audience plays a central role in sowing conflict among the family members and decided the outcome of their would-be comeback. Arthur Makaryan directs a cast that includes James Beamon, Nicole Ansary, Alex Marz, Tamara Sevunts and Oliver Prose. The show unfurls live three times a week through October 11; seating is limited and tickets cost $15.
Fabulous Fanny: The Songs and Stories of Fanny Brice
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Fanny Brice was one of the biggest comedy stars of the first half of the 20th century, but if you know her today it’s probably through Barbra Streisand’s career-making portrayal of her in the musical Funny Girl. In this nostalgic solo show, which she has been performing for nearly a decade, Brice expert Kimberly Faye Greenberg shows off her Fanny through some of the Jewish-American star’s best-loved songs and routines. The director is Brian Childers, and Christopher McGovern accompanies Greenberg on piano. Tickets to the virtual version cost $10.
Frigid New York: The Reparations Show
8pm EDT / 1am BST
The Reparations Show, created by Kevin R. Free and Erez Ziv, is presented weekly by Frigid and hosted by a different BIPOC artist each week. Tickets are pay-what-you-will.
Mirrorbox Theatre: Reunion
Friday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)
Based in Cedar Rapids, Mirrorbox Theatre bills itself as Iowa’s only company exclusively dedicated to presenting new plays in their state premieres. In its Out the Box series, the company presents free Zoom readings of contemporary plays every Friday night. This week’s selection, directed by Nina Morrison, is Nandita Shenoy Reunion, in which alumni of a private high school relive past traumas 25 years later. in which a retired schoolteacher has visions of the future in cartoon form. The cast includes Pearl Sun and Jeffrey Omura. Seating is limited and advance registration is required.
Ewalt Creative: Meet the Voyagers
Friday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)
Writer-composer Kyle Ewalt (Bromance: The Dudesical) directs a live virtual production of his hour-long original musical about the Voyager space probe, launched by NASA in 1977, and the all-too-earthly conflicts among the people behind it. The cast of four comprises Jose Luaces, Debo Ray and Erin and Matt Ban. Tickets cost $15.
Together LA: A Virtual Stage Festival
Friday 10pm EDT / 3am BST
Alternative Theatre Los Angeles teams up with LA Stage Alliance to present a festival of short works created for digital performance by 34 local theater companies. Each piece is 10 minutes long; slates of them are bundled into 11 nights, spread out over three weeks and streamed on YouTube and Twitch. Viewing is free but registration is required and donations to Color of Change are suggested. Tonight’s episode includes playlets by Annette Lee, Emily Brauer Rogers, Carene Mekertichyan, Spencer Green and Odalys Nanin.
American Popular Song Society: Michael & Arthur: The Singer and the Composer
Saturday noon EDT / 5pm BST (live only)
Musical director and vocal coach Michael Lavine is a legend within the industry for his exceptional collection of sheet music. In this free illustrated Zoom seminar, he focuses on the Broadway composer and cabaret artist Arthur Siegal, best known for his work on the New Faces revues of the 1950s and 1960s and Ben Bagley’s series of show-queen cult albums. Performing some of the songs in question are cabaret all-stars Steven Brinberg, Fay DeWitt, Natalie Douglas, Jay Aubrey Jones, Jon Peterson, T. Oliver Reid, Steve Ross, Sandy Stewart, KT Sullivan and Sara Zahn.
New York City Ballet: Three Ballets by Balanchine
Saturday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for one week)
As part of City Ballet’s month-long virtual fall season, the company is offering two family-friendly programs as Saturday matinees. This first one comprises three ballets by NYCB co-founder George Balanchine: Tarantella, featuring Megan Fairchild and Joaquin De Luz; the first movement of Western Symphony, led by Abi Stafford and Taylor Stanley; and Scherzo à la Russe, danced by Olivia Boisson and Claire Von Enck and students at the School of American Ballet.
ArtéMakar Productions: The O’Leary Theory
Saturday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (live only)
The patriarch of a broken family that was once the subject of a hit reality-TV show tries to get the gang back together for a reboot in The O’Leary Theory, an improvised and interactive virtual-theater event in which the audience plays a central role in sowing conflict among the family members and decided the outcome of their would-be comeback. Arthur Makaryan directs a cast that includes James Beamon, Nicole Ansary, Alex Marz, Tamara Sevunts and Oliver Prose. The show unfurls live three times a week through October 11; seating is limited and tickets cost $15.
The Reunion
Saturday 4:30pm EDT / 9:30pm BST (live only)
Seven stars of the original West End production of the pop-historical musical Six—original queens Aimie Atkinson, Alexia McIntosh, Jarneia Richard-Noel, Maiya Quansah-Breed, Millie O’Connell and Natalie Paris, who played the many wives of Henry VIII, plus swing queen Grace Mouat—reunite to perform for a live audience at London’s Oval Space in a show that will also be streamed around the world. Expect multiple surges of girl power. Tickets cost £15 per device (about $18), and the concert will remain viewable on demand for three days.
Play-PerView: Next Fall
Saturday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
The charitable virtual-theater initiative Play-PerView presents a one-time, live-only Zoom reunion reading of Geoffrey Nauffts’s genre-bending, beautifully shaped 2009 play—part romantic comedy, part medical drama, part Venn diagram of love and religion—which had a memorable run on Broadway in 2010. Much of Nauffts’s play, about the relationship between a gay Christian man and his atheist boyfriend, has faith (in God, in our partners, in ourselves) as its central concern. Shryl Kaller directs her entire original Broadway cast: Patrick Breen, Maddie Corman, Sean Dugan, Patrick Heusinger, Connie Ray and Cotter Smith. Tickets cost $5 and up, and proceeds benefit Teens For Food Justice.
Hudson Valley Dance Festival
Saturday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for four days)
In its seven previous editions, the Hudson Valley Dance Festival—held annually in Catskill, New York—has raised more than $900,000 for Dancers Responding to AIDS, a division of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. This year’s virtual program aims to add to that tally with an hour-long program that includes new works as well as highlights from past years. Participating choreographers include Stephen Petronio, Caleb Teicher, Ayodele Casel, Billy Griffin, Jamar Roberts, Peter Walker and Adam Weinert.
Plays in the House: Coastal Disturbances
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for four days)
The invaluable Stars in the House series, which usually features interviews and musical interludes (see 8pm below), occasionally also presents live performances of plays in their entirety. Most of those efforts, including The Heidi Chronicles, The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife and The Little Dog Laughed, have come off smashingly. In this edition, the distinguished stage and screen star Annette Bening re-creates the role that earned her a 1987 Tony nomination in Tina Howe’s Coastal Disturbances, about romantic comings and goings on a Beach in Massachusetts. Bening also directs the reading, which reunites her with the entire surviving cast of the original Broadway production—including Tim Daly, Jonas Abry, Jean DeBaer, Angela Goethals, Ronald Guttman and Heather MacRae—joined now by Mary Kay Place and Ed Begley Jr. Proceeds benefit the Actors Fund.
Birdland: Jessica Vosk: Coco Catch Up
Saturday 8pm EDT/ 1am BST (live only)
The mighty-voiced Jessica Vosk, who has flown high as Elphaba in Wicked, touches down at Birdland in a live set that features songs from her album, Wild & Free, as well as some new material. Joining her are Marissa Rosen and Michael DiLiberto and musical director Mary-Mitchell Campbell.
Metropolitan Playhouse: Xingu
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for four days)
The dramatic archaeologists of the Metropolitan Playhouse present the one-act comedy Xingu, adapted by Kimberly Wadsworth from a 1911 Edith Wharton short story about a visiting writer who turns the library tables on a mean-spirited ladies’ culture club. Suzanne Toren directs a cast of eight; the 30-minute virtual reading is followed by a talkback.
People: Carousel of Hope
Saturday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)
The biennial gala Carousel of Hope, which raises money for the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes and Children’s Diabetes Foundation, is usually a lavish private affair, but this year you can watch it for free online, courtesy of People. Jay Leno emcees a lineup of performers and guests that includes—and this is really quite a list—Burt Bacharach, Carole Bayer Sager, Tony Bennett, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Caine, George Clooney, Joan Collins, David Copperfield, Clive Davis, Robert De Niro, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, John Elway, Cynthia Erivo, Jane Fonda, David Foster, Kenny G, David Geffen, Josh Groban, Tom Hanks, Jennifer Hudson, Samuel L. Jackson, Quincy Jones, Gladys Knight, Adam Lambert, Rob Lowe, Nigel Lythgoe, Barry Manilow, Lionel Richie, Judge Judy Sheindlin, Maria Shriver, Sam Smith, Rod Stewart, Pia Toscano, Diane Warren, Dionne Warwick, Usher, Oprah Winfrey and Henry Winkler. Reserve your free seats in advance.
Together LA: A Virtual Stage Festival
Saturday 10pm EDT / 3am BST
Alternative Theatre Los Angeles teams up with LA Stage Alliance to present a festival of short works created for digital performance by 34 local theater companies. Each piece is 10 minutes long; slates of them are bundled into 11 nights, spread out over three weeks and streamed on Twitch. Viewing is free but registration is required and donations to Color of Change are suggested. Tonight’s sixth episode includes playlets by Ron Sossi, Bryan Davidson, Roger Q. Mason and Doug Cooney.
ArtéMakar Productions: The O’Leary Theory
Sunday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)
The patriarch of a broken family that was once the subject of a hit reality-TV show tries to get the gang back together for a reboot in The O’Leary Theory, an improvised and interactive virtual-theater event in which the audience plays a central role in sowing conflict among the family members and decided the outcome of their would-be comeback. Arthur Makaryan directs a cast that includes James Beamon, Nicole Ansary, Alex Marz, Tamara Sevunts and Oliver Prose. The show unfurls live three times a week through October 11; seating is limited and tickets cost $15.
Fabulous Fanny: The Songs and Stories of Fanny Brice
Sunday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)
Fanny Brice was one of the biggest comedy stars of the first half of the 20th century, but if you know her today it’s probably through Barbra Streisand’s career-making portrayal of her in the musical Funny Girl. In this nostalgic solo show, which she has been performing for nearly a decade, Brice expert Kimberly Faye Greenberg shows off her Fanny through some of the Jewish-American star’s best-loved songs and routines. The director is Brian Childers, and Christopher McGovern accompanies Greenberg on piano. Tickets to the virtual version cost $10.
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center: Moving People, Moving Mountains
Sunday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST
Broadway stars and others lend their talents to this online benefit for the Berkshires’ Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center. Scheduled performers include Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jasion Danieley, Rosanne Cash, Michael Feinstein, Emanuel Ax, John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molaskey, the Fab Faux, Paul Taylor Dance Company, and Pink Martini’s China Forbes. (Stars making special appearances include Bernadette Peters, Annette Bening, Yo-Yo Ma, Judy Collins, Chris Noth and Beanie Feldstein.)
The Seth Concert Series: Beth Leavel
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Seth Rudetsky’s intimate chat-and-sing series at the Art House in Provincetown has drawn top Broadway stars to the tip of the Cape for nearly a decade. He knows exactly what stories and songs people need to hear from each of his A-list guests, and now he brings the magic online in a weekly series that uses a new approach to sound design to make it possible to accompany his guests in real time. Joining him this time is Beth Leavel, the gutsy, funny Tony-winning star of The Prom and he Drowsy Chaperone (and survivor of Baby, It's You!) Virtual tickets cost $25; tonight's live edition will be recorded and rerun tomorrow at 3pm.
Brian Nash
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
A wizard at the piano and an ace musical director, Brian Nash is also an exuberant showman when he takes the mic himself—as he usually does on Sunday nights at the Duplex in the West Village, where he has held court for the past decade or so. Tonight he brings the magic to Facebook Live in a weekly virtual concert. In lieu of a tip jar, you can Venmo him at @BrianJNash. (If you do it in advance, feel free to include a request.)
The American Dance Guild Performance Festival: 10 Years Over 10 Weeks
Monday (available for one week)
Each year, the American Dance Guild honors prominent modern dance figures with awards for Distinguished Artistry and Lifetime Achievement. For its virtual incarnation this fall, ADG is offering a survey of the past decade, with archival recordings every week that celebrate the work of each year’s honorees. The videos are free but donations are invited. The inaugural episode looks back to 2009 and features salutes to Donald McKayle and Erick Hawkins.
The Seth Concert Series: Beth Leavel
Monday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)
Seth Rudetsky’s intimate chat-and-sing series at the Art House in Provincetown has drawn top Broadway stars to the tip of the Cape for nearly a decade. He knows exactly what stories and songs people need to hear from each of his A-list guests, and now he brings the magic online in a weekly series that uses a new approach to sound design to make it possible to accompany his guests in real time. Joining him this time is Beth Leavel, the gutsy, funny Tony-winning star of The Prom and he Drowsy Chaperone (and survivor of Baby, It's You!). Virtual tickets cost $25; last night’s live edition at 8pm was recorded and is being rerun today.
Quintessence Theatre Group: Shout into the Void: A Virtual Play Reading Festival
Monday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for four days)
Philly’s classical-minded Quintessence Theatre Group begins a month-long series of weekly readings with Githa Sowerby’s Rutherford and Son, a sharp-minded 1912 drama about an overbearing industrialist and his approval-starved children. Emily Trask directs. Tickets cost $10; a $30 festival pass gets you access to all four planned readings.
Red Bull Theater: American Moor
Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for four days)
Director Jesse Berger and his bold classical troupe, Red Bull Theater, revisit their 2019 production of writer-performer Keith Hamilton Cobb’s drama American Moor, in which a black actor plays Othello in a production directed by a younger white man. Cobb and costar Josh Tyson return for an informal benefit reading of the play. Viewing is free but donations are welcome.
Baryshnikov Arts Center: State vs. Natasha Banina
Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only) BAC teams with Boston’s Arlekin Players Theatre to mount an interactive Zoom play, directed by Igor Golyak, that was streamed to acclaim earlier this year by the international-minded Cherry Orchard Festival. Darya Denisova stars as a teenage girl on trial for attempted manslaughter; the audience, acting as the jury, decides the outcome, and a live discussion follows. The show is free but reservations are required.
Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party
Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BS
Part cabaret, part piano bar and part social set, Birdland's long-running Monday-night open mic Cast Party offers a chance to hear rising and established talents step up to the spotlight. The waggish Jim Caruso presides as host, and now he brings the show online via YouTube. This week’s guest list includes the very clever musical-theater tunesmith Marc Shaiman (Hairspray, South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut), as well as Broadway’s Margo Seibert (Rocky) and singers Jann Klose, Karina Nuvo and Ava Locknar. The show is free, but tips are appreciated (Venmo: @Jim-Caruso-1).
Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show: Quarantine Edition
Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for one week)
Mounted by the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus gang, this exhibition of curious human endeavors features everything from stripping clowns to heavy-metal magicians. A remote edition of the vaudevillian variety pageant now hits YouTube every week. Bindlestiff’s Keith Nelson plays host. Contributions are welcome via Venmo (@BindlestiffFamilyCirkus).
CyberTank Variety Show
Tuesday 4pm EDT / 9pm BST
The Tank, one of NYC’s premiere incubators of emerging talent, rolls forward with a weekly multidisciplinary variety show and discussion group, in which artists are welcome to participate remotely. This week's episode is hosted by Paige Cowen.
Irish Repertory Theatre: Give Me Your Hand
Tuesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
After a successful summer season of virtual offerings, the Irish Rep returns with a slate for the fall. The second offering is a reunion of Give Me Your Hand, in which Dermot Crowley and Dearbhla Molloy—who performed the piece at the Irish Rep in 2012—read poems by Ireland's Paul Durcan, inspired by paintings in London’s National Gallery, and provide art-historical contexts for them. Jamie Beamish directs. Advance registration is required, and a donation of $25 is suggested for those who can afford it.
Rattlestick Playwrights Theater: Why Would I Dare?: The Trial of Crystal Mason
Tuesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available through November 2)
The Rattlestick joins forces with the newly formed Commissary—which is also behind the Vineyard’s current Lessons in Survival series—and the activist troupe New Neighborhood for a free virtual-theater reading distilled from the court transcript of the 2018 trial of Crystal Mason, the Texas woman who was sentenced to five years in prison for casting a provisional ballot before officially completing her sentence for a felony. Tyler Thomas—who conceived the piece with Marin Ireland, Reggie White and Peter Mark Kendall—directs a cast that includes Crystal Dickinson, Peter Gerety, Shane McRae, Ireland and Kendall.
Times Square Alliance: Broadway Buskers
Tuesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
Broadway booster Ben Cameron curates and hosts this platform for talented musical-theater singer-songwriters, usually held live outdoors in Times Square but now streaming every Tuesday in crowdless and Elmo-free virtual space. This week, the spotlight shines on é boylan, Ashley Loren and Nia Witherspoon.
Piano Bar Live!
Tuesday 7:15pm EDT / 12:15am BST
Before the current isolation situation, Scott Barbarino’s Piano Bar Live! was already devoted to streaming piano bar entertainers at Brandy’s and the Duplex to folks cooped up at home. Now the series goes fully virtual.
New York City Ballet
Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available through Oct 20)
City Ballet’s month-long virtual fall season, which includes workshops and movement classes as well as streamed recordings of pieces from its archives, continues this week. The third collection of performances features recent performances of works by the company’s co-founders: Jerome Robbins’s Dances at a Gathering (Scherzo and Finale) and George Balanchine’s Duo Concertant, Brahms-Schoenberg Quartet (First Movement) and Symphony in C (Fourth Movement and Finale). Among the featured dancers Ashley Bouder, Russell Janzen, Emily Kikta, Megan Fairchild, Anthony Huxley, Erica Pereira and Troy Schumacher.
Biden Victory Fund: Jagged Little Pill Fundraiser
Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Alanis Morissette and the cast of her Broadway musical, Jagged Little Pill, host and entertain at a benefit event for Joe Biden’s election campaign. Leading the troupe’s troops into political battle are principals Elizabeth Stanley, Sean Allan Krill, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher and Antonio Cipriano. Tickets start at $25.
the cell theatre: Tolerance Party: #1 “Ice-Breakers”
Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Six strangers are corralled into a group chat by a mysterious person and asked to perform an enigmatic task in this first episode of Tolerance Party, a serialized, interactive dark comedy by writer-director Joseph Hendel. Via chat, the audience helps decide the futures of the characters. Tickets for each half-hour episode of the series start at $5.
Vineyard Theatre: Lessons in Survival
Tuesday 8:30pm EDT / 1:30am BST (available for 18 hours)
The Commissary, a new group of 40 artists now collectively in virtual residence at Off Broadway’s Vineyard Theatre, presents the first week of Lessons in Survival, a series conceived by Marin Ireland, Peter Mark Kendall, Tyler Thomas and Reggie D. White. In each installment, actors with earpieces channel historic speeches, interviews and conversations in real time, directed by Tyler Thomas. Eight performances and four live “open rehearsals” are scheduled for October, with free public forums on YouTube every Sunday to discuss the work. Single tickets start at $9; a $60 all-access pass will let you watch every episode on an extended viewing page (through November 15). Tonight’s third edition, When You Say Revolution…What Do You Mean?”, features Nicole Lewis, Ricardy Fabre, Crystal Dickinson and Helen Cespedes speaking words by Angela Davis, Georgia Gilmore and Fannie Lou Hamer.
Theater of War: The King Lear Project
Wednesday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (live only)
The communitarian Theater of War Productions specializes in combining classical texts with burning contemporary issues, and it has expanded its reach during the pandemic crisis with excellent Zoom events, including readings of Oedipus the King and Antigone with Oscar Isaac. In today’s live-only event, director Bryan Doerries uses selected scenes from Shakespeare’s King Lear as an entry point for a conversation about aging, dementia, elder care and family dynamics. The cast includes Frankie Faison, Amy Ryan, Andrea Patterson, Marjolaine Goldsmith, Nyasha Hatendi and NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. Reservations are required to Zoom in.
The Show Must Go Online: Antony and Cleopatra
Wednesday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST
The brainchild of U.K. actor Robert Myles, The Show Must Go Online has been presenting free weekly Zoom readings of every one of Shakespeare’s plays—in what is believed to be the order in which they were written—since the beginning of the shutdown crisis in March. The group has now reached the set of shows written in the early 17th century. This week’s offering is the intercultural romantic tragedy Antony and Cleopatra, in which a Roman leader lends more than just his ears to the highly demanding queen of Egypt.
Irish Repertory Theatre: Give Me Your Hand
Wednesday 3pm and 8pm EDT / 8pm and 1am BST (live only)
After a successful summer season of virtual offerings, the Irish Rep returns with a slate for the fall. The second offering is a reunion of Give Me Your Hand, in which Dermot Crowley and Dearbhla Molloy—who performed the piece at the Irish Rep in 2012—read poems by Ireland's Paul Durcan, inspired by paintings in London’s National Gallery, and provide art-historical contexts for them. Jamie Beamish directs. Advance registration is required, and a donation of $25 is suggested for those who can afford it.
Fabulous Fanny: The Songs and Stories of Fanny Brice
Wednesday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)
Fanny Brice was one of the biggest comedy stars of the first half of the 20th century, but if you know her today it’s probably through Barbra Streisand’s career-making portrayal of her in the musical Funny Girl. In this nostalgic solo show, which she has been performing for nearly a decade, Brice expert Kimberly Faye Greenberg shows off her Fanny through some of the Jewish-American star’s best-loved songs and routines. The director is Brian Childers, and Christopher McGovern accompanies Greenberg on piano. Tickets to the virtual version cost $10.
Metropolitan Opera: Free Student Stream
Wednesday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available for 48 hours)
In addition to its nightly full productions (see above), the Met offers an additional free opera from its Live in HD series every Wednesday through its Free Student Streams program. The videos stay live for 48 hours, and supplemental materials help newcomers unpack each offering.
Bard at the Gate: Origin Story
Wednesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available through October 18 at 7pm EDT)
The Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright Paula Vogel (How I Learned to Drive) curates Bard at the Gate, a new series devoted to virtual readings of underrated works. The fourth offering is Origin Story, a graphic novel–style play by Dan LeFranc (Sixty Miles to Silver Lake), in which two teengers try to use a comic book to solve a crime. The cast includes Brandon E. Burton, Zoe Mann, Anula Navlekar and the excellent Edmund Donovan (Greater Clements). A live discussion with Vogel, LeFranc and director Christopher Bayes will be held on Zoom immediately after the live stream; you can register to participate in the discussion on Vogel’s website. Donations this time benefit the Trans Wellness Center.
French Institute Alliance Française: Il Parle, Elle Chante—Love, Desire & Mystery
Wednesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
Melissa Errico is a smart-edged musical-theater leading lady whose silvery voice has brightened such shows as My Fair Lady, Amour and the Off Broadway revival of Passion. In this series of three live concerts at FIAF, she joins The New Yorker’s erudite Adam Gopnik to explore the French notions of overwhelming romantic feeling. In tonight’s first episode, the focus is on love songs; the set list includes some of Errico’s favorite chansons as well as a few musical-theater numbers by Francophile Americans (including Porter and Sondheim) and the premiere of song from a musical-in-progress by Gopnik and David Shire about the life of Eleanor of Aquitaine. Tedd Firth is at the piano.
New York Theatre Barn: New Works
Wednesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
In this weekly 45-minute show, New York Theatre Barn's development series Zooms in on musicals-in-progress. This week’s selections: Bobby Daye and Monica L. Patton’s Love and Southern D!scomfort, a Louisiana family drama directed by Tamara Tunie and featuring live performances by Broadway’s Nikki M. James, Ramona Keller and Anthony Wayne; and Jaime Lozano and Nancy Nachama Cheser’s Present Perfect, performed by Mauricio Martínez and Stephanie Lynne Mason, directed by Zhailon Levingston, in which a woman leaves her ultra-Orthodox Jewish community to teach ESL to recent immigrants.
Broadway’s Best Shows: The Best Man
Wednesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Broadway’s Best Shows, which aims to bring a sense of real event to online theatergoing, returns (after a trial run this summer )with a new slate of events in which major actors perform whole Broadway plays—live-streamed once only, with little or no chance to catch them later. The colorful Jeffrey Richards, a familiar figure to viewers of the Tony Awards, serves as executive producer, and the first offering is a play that is close to his heart: Gore Vidal’s 1960 political drama The Best Man, which he produced on Broadway in 2000 and again in 2012. The exceptional cast includes Morgan Freeman, Phylicia Rashad, John Malkovich, Matthew Broderick, Stacy Keach, Vanessa Williams, Zachary Quinto, Reed Birney, Katie Finneran, Julie Halston and the eternally smoky Elizabeth Ashley. Michael Wilson directs.
Baryshnikov Arts Center: State vs. Natasha Banina
Wednesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
BAC teams with Boston’s Arlekin Players Theatre to mount an interactive Zoom play, directed by Igor Golyak, that was streamed to acclaim earlier this year by the international-minded Cherry Orchard Festival. Darya Denisova stars as a teenage girl on trial for attempted manslaughter; the audience, acting as the jury, decides the outcome, and a live discussion follows. The show is free but reservations are required.
Catherine Cohen: Cabernet Cabaret
Wednesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Breakout comedic chanteuse Catherine Cohen, who co-hosts the podcast Seek Treatment, spent much of the shutdown period hosting a variety show from her bedroom as a "work from home edition" of her jam-packed weekly gig at Club Cumming, which features great lineups of comedians and other performers. Now she joins the venue’s virtual cabaret series with a biweekly online show. Tickets cost $10.
The International Voices Project
Wednesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Chicago’s annual International Voices Project, featuring readings of plays from around the world, goes virtual for its 11th edition. A different work is performed for free each week, followed by a talkback with members of the company. The eight-week festival continues tonight with The Boatman, a satire about the plight of the poor by Egypt’s Sameh Mahran. The piece has been translated by Dina Amin and is directed by Liz Carlin-Metz.
Vineyard Theatre: Lessons in Survival
Wednesday 8:30pm EDT / 1:30am BST (available for 18 hours)
The Commissary, a new group of 40 artists now collectively in virtual residence at Off Broadway’s Vineyard Theatre, presents the first week of Lessons in Survival, a new series conceived by Marin Ireland, Peter Mark Kendall, Tyler Thomas and Reggie D. White. In each installment, actors with earpieces channel historic speeches, interviews and conversations in real time, directed by Tyler Thomas. Eight performances and four live “open rehearsals” are scheduled for October, with free public forums on YouTube every Sunday to discuss the work. Single tickets start at $9; a $60 all-access pass will let you watch every episode on an extended viewing page (through November 15). Tonight’s fourth edition, The Old Leadership is Dead, features Kyle Beltran, Yonatan Gebeyehu and TL Thompson speaking words by Bayard Rustin.
Highlights of the lockdown
Most of this content that gets listed on this page is only available live or for a limited time, but some of it remains viewable indefinitely. As a supplement to our daily listings, here is the permanent collection: musicals, plays, dance works, cabaret sets, awards nights, special events more that have been released online since March and that you can still watch or rewatch at your leisure.
The best musicals now on BroadwayHD
The streaming service BroadwayHD offers roughly 300 whole, high-quality, professionally filmed live theater performances from Broadway, London's West End and beyond, including 42nd Street, The King and I, Bob Fosse's Pippin and Hugh Jackman in Oklahoma! For new subscribers, the first week is free. Here are the musicals currently featured there that you won't want to miss.
The 35 best Tony Awards performances of all time
The Tony Awards provide a national showcase and public record of performances that are otherwise local and fleeting, and the most memorable numbers from Broadway musicals on the Tonys can echo in theater history for decades to come. But which are the best of the best? We've surveyed every televised number from a nominated musical or musical revival since the very first Tony telecast in 1967 to create this list of the all-time classics.
Atlas Obscura: Backstage with a Magician
For several years now, the engaging trickster Noah Levine has been performing Magic After Hours, an evening of cozy evening of prestidigitation held at the city’s oldest magic shop, Tannen’s, after closing time. Since cramming 20 people into a tiny room is not currently an option, Levine has teamed up with Atlas Obscura for a new show, Backstage with a Magician, that he performs from home four times a week (Mondays through Wednesdays and Fridays) for a maximum of 10 households at a time. Expect an entertaining shuffle of audience interaction, close-up magic and magic history. Tickets cost $25 per device; bring a deck of cards, a rubber band, a marker and 15 socks to take full advantage of the home-participation element.
Jocunda Festival
The Riant Theatre, best known for its Strawberry One-Act Festival, now offers several Zoom readings each week as part of its ongoing Jocunda Music, Film and Theatre Festival. Tickets cost $15 and advance reservations are required; conversations with the playwright and cast usually follow the performance.
Performance for One
Writer-director Edward Einhorn’s suggestive microplay about memory and connection was originally performed as a brief encounter between one actor and one audience member at a time. Now Einhorn has adapted it so that homebound viewers can connect with actors via Skype, with the 1:1 ratio intact. It’s an unusually intimate experience, and a lovely way to feel a personal connection through theater. Email Einhorn directly to book a slot; it is currently being performed by Yvonne Roen, for whom it was written. Tickets cost $25.
Jack Was Kind (All For One Theater)
Through October 10
All For One Theater, which focuses on solo works, presents a virtual run of Tracy Thorne’s Jack Was Kind, which examines questions of complicity as it imagines the perspective of the wife of a man involved in a major news event. Nicholas A. Cotz directs the show, which Thorne performs live on Zoom on Wednesdays through Saturdays through October 10, usually at 8pm EDT. (The Thursday shows are 3pm matinees.) A discussion with Thorne and a special guest follows each performance; seating is limited and tickets start at $5.
Joyce Theater: JoyceStream
Through October 19
The Joyce Theater has hosted a continuous rotation of top dance companies from across the country and around the world. Now the Chelsea venue is sharing virtual performances throughout the fall and winter. (They’re calling the program JoyceStream, but may we suggest Re-Joyce?) The first batch, available through October 19, has four components: the cross-cultural She Who: Frida, Mami & Me, choreographed by Marjani Forte-Saunders for the L.A. company Contra-Tiempo; Indumba, adapted by the South African dance maker Fana Tshabalala for Chicago’s Deeply Rooted Dance Theater; Danielle Agami’s Calling Glenn, created for her Los Angeles troupe Ate9 Dance Company in collaboration with Wilco percussionist Glenn Kotche; and four short films by the London hip-hip collective Far From the Norm.
Met Stars Live in Concert: Joyce DiDonato
Through October 23
Even as it continues its nighty streams of full productions, the Metropolitan Opera broadens its scope with a new series of live recitals every other weekend by top classical vocalists from around the world. In this edition, the American soprano Joyce DiDonato performs at the Jahrhunderthalle in Bochum, Germany. The set list includes works by Berlioz, Handel, Mozart and Mahler, as well as the Piaf standard “La Vie en Rose” and Carousel’s “You’ll Never Walk Alone.” Christine Goerke hosts the broadcast, which is shot with multiple cameras and directed remotely by Gary Halvorston, who has overseen the Met’s Live in HD transmissions. Tickets cost $20, and each edition in the series remains viewable on demand for several weeks after the live performance.