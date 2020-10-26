Broadway stars team up for a live Brady Bunch musical this week

We are all Bradys now, thanks to Zoom, so why not add a little music? Before the pandemic crisis hit, A Very Brady Musical was planning a tour and an Off Broadway engagement. Now, this riff on the lovably cheeseball blended-family sitcom The Brady Bunch is taking advantage of the virtual-theater moment to think inside the box in a live-streamed performance with a cast of Broadway notables.

A Very Brady Musical will stream on Wednesday, October 28 at 7pm ET as a benefit for Maine's longstanding Ogunquit Playhouse. The production will be available for four days after the premiere; tickets cost $20 and can be purchased here.

Kerry Butler, whose experience in Xanadu gives her a leg up on affectionate retro kitsch, plays merry widow Carol Brady; Gavin Lee, who stopped the show as Squidward in SpongeBob SquarePants, is her new hubby, Mike. The Brady kids are portrayed by a multiethnic group that comprises Trista Dollison, Celia Hottenstein, Diana Huey, Troy Iwata, Mason Reeves and Anthony Zambito. The trumpet-voiced Klea Blackhurst plays their trusty maid, Alice.

RECOMMENDED: Our day-by-day roundup of the best theater, opera and dance to stream online

The story of the 90-minute show concerns ill-advised efforts by the kids to raise money for their parents to go to marriage counseling. Although its tone will be lightly satirical, A Very Brady Musical is a very authorized Brady product. The script is by Lloyd J. Schwartz and Hope Juber—the children of Brady Bunch creator and theme-song writer Sherwood Schwartz—who also cowrote the oft-forgotten 2002 TV movie The Brady Bunch in the White House. The score is by Juber and her husband, Laurence Juber, a former member of Paul McCartney and Wings. Richard Israel directs.

For donations of $100 or more, hard-core Brady fans can attend a post-show VIP Zoom afterparty with the creators of A Very Brady Musical and original Brady boys Barry Williams (Greg) and Christopher Knight (Peter).

