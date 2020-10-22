The best live theater to stream online this week
Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events streaming online today
The pandemic crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down for at least the rest of 2020, and the ban on large gatherings in New York currently extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret events from across the country (and around the world) that you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and worthy charities. Scroll past the day-by-day listings to find events that have already premiered but can still be seen for a limited time. We update this page on a weekly basis.
Click on these links to go directly to the sections in question:
Every day | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Multiplex | Limited runs | Ongoing runs
Metropolitan Opera
7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Click here for this week's complete schedule, which is devoted to comic operas by composers including Rossini, Verdi and Mozart.
Prelude Festival 2020: Sites of Revolution
Various times through October 30 (live only)
The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center’s free, unmissable annual festival showcases snippets from upcoming avant-garde work, offering the theatrical and dance equivalent of a "coming attractions" series. For this year’s ten-day virtual edition, curators David Bruin and Miranda Haymon have assembled a diverse bunch of performers and art makers for readings, panels, performances and discussions. This year’s festival feature artists including Elevator Repair Service, Stefania Bulbarella, Shayok Misha Chowdhury, Zachariah Ezer, Gyun Hur, Dena Igusti, Le’Andra LeSeur, Mei Ann Teo and many, many others. Visit the Prelude website for a complete schedule.
Working Theater: American Dreams
Various times (live only)
As the U.S. girds its loins for the upcoming election, Leila Buck’s interactive show American Dreams imagines a nationally televised game show in which the viewers (read: audiences) vote on who gets to be a citizen. Directed by Tamilla Woodard for Working Theater, the show is taking a virtual national tour over a six-week period, teaming with presenters across the country for nine short runs in succession. In addition to Buck herself, the cast includes Andre Ali Andre, India Nicole Burton, Jens Rasmussen, Imran Sheikh and Andrew Valdez. After a home-turf run through October 25, the show moves to a Connecticut platform from October 27 through November 1. Tickets are pay-what-you-can scale.
Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar
4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST
The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Visit the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianists and staff through Venmo. Read all about it here.
Stars in the House
8pm EDT / 1am BST
Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health, and surprise virtual visitors are common. Donations benefit the Actors Fund. You can find a schedule of guests here.
Heroes of the Fourth Turning
Thursday 4pm EDT / 9pm BST (live only)
The entire original cast of Will Arbery’s Heroes of the Fourth Turning, a portrait of deeply conservative alumni of a Catholic university in rural Wyoming, reunited for a benefit in July; now the gang gets back together for five more go-arounds in a virtual run produced by Jeremy O. Harris (Slave Play). Read more about it here. Arguably the best new play of 2019, Heroes was a finalist for this year's Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and it won the Best Play award from both the New York Drama Critics' Circle and the Lucille Lortel Awards. The company of five comprises Jeb Kreager, Julia McDermott, Michele Pawk, Zoë Winters and John Zdrojeski. "Danya Taymor presides over a perfect production that left me with my heart in my mouth and my pen scrambling across the page," wrote Helen Shaw in her five-star Time Out review. Arbery’s plays are important explorations of language…His own family comes from this world, and he has clearly steeped long in its heady, often keenly intellectual poetry." As we gird ourselves for the upcoming election, Arbery's deep dive into religious right-wing worldviews seems more essential than ever. Tickets are free but donations are encouraged and the proceeds go to NYC theater artists.
Baryshnikov Arts Center: Liz Gerring Dance Company: (T)here to (T)here
Thursday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available for one week)
Baryshnikov Arts Center resumes its free PlayBAC series of videos from its archive of live dance, theater and music performances. This week’s offering is Liz Gerring Dance Company’s 2016 work (T)here to (T)here, set against projections by Kay Rosen and original music by Michael J. Schumacher. Gerring herself performs it alongside Pierre Guilbault, Julia Jurgilewicz, Joseph Giordano, Claire Westby and Brandon Collwes.
Theatre for One: Here We Are
Thursday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST (live only)
Each Thursday, actors and spectators are paired up for brief, free, one-on-one virtual encounters: solo shows for solo audiences. Theatre for One was created in 2010 by scenic designer Christine Jones, and returned in multiple locations in 2015; all eight of the world-premiere playlets in this virtual edition of the series have been written, directed, and designed by BIPOC women—including two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage—and all are performed by BIPOC artists. Read more about it here. To sign up for a slot, you must register in advance; reservations start on Monday mornings.
Atlantic Theater Company: Skeleton Crew
Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
Irondale Theater: Color Between the Lines: Good Trouble
Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
Irondale Ensemble Project looks back at Brooklyn's 19th-century abolitionist movement in this collectively devised anthology of brief musical vignettes, which initially presented as part of the In Pursuit of Freedom project. Irondale is dividing an archival recording of its 2012 production into four 20-minute parts, streamed on successive weeks; each section is followed by a discussion led by cast member and co-creator Damen Scranton, with special guests including New York Attorney General Letitia James and Brooklyn Historical Society President Deborah Schwartz.
Radio Free Birdland: Gabrielle Stravelli
Thursday 7pm EDT/ midnight BST (available for 30 days)
The midtown jazz venue Birdland welcomes music back to its stage in a twice-weekly concert series with a solid lineup of stars on its roster. There’s no audience, but the performers, suitably distanced from one another, have the benefit of professional sound and three cameras as they perform their live sets. (Each concert costs $20 and remains available on demand for a month after the premiere.) This edition features Gabrielle Stravelli, who has a groovy ’70s-chick vibe and a supple, versatile voice that can navigate multiple genres with ease but who has a special affinity for jazz. After many years as one of New York's best-kept secrets, she has finally been riding a well-deserved tide of acclaim. For this Great American Songbook set she is joined by pianist Michael Kagan and her husband, bassist Pat O’Leary.
Fake Friends: Circle Jerk
Thursday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
Charles Ludlam’s seminal Ridiculous Theatrical Company is a prime inspiration for Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley’s Circle Jerk, a satirical farce about white supremacy in the gay community. Making use of multiple cameras and quick costume changes, Breslin and Foley stream their show live from Brooklyn’s MITU580 six times this week, joined by fellow performer Cat Rodríguez and codirector Rory Pelsue. Tickets start at $5. (A recorded version will be available on demand from October 24 through November 7.)
BRIC: Debate: Baldwin vs Buckley
Thursday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
Teagle F. Bougere and Eric T. Miller play James Baldwin and William F. Buckley Jr., respectively, in a virtual-theater re-creation of the literary lions’ notorious 1965 televised debate about civil rights in front of an English student audience at the Cambridge Union. (The topic: “Is the American Dream at the expense of the American Negro?”) Adapted and directed by Christopher McElroen for his company the american vicarious, the piece is performed live for free on three successive nights.
Bette Davis Ain’t for Sissies
Thursday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
In this 90-minute solo show, streamed live, Jessica Sherr raises a cup to Davis in a tribute to the silver-screen legend that is set on the night of the 1939 Academy Awards. Karen Carpenter directs. Tickets cost $18.50 and include a talkback with Sherr after the performance.
Amber Martin: Bette Bathhouse and Beyond: Live from Fire Island
Thursday 8pm EDT / aam BST (live only)
At the start of her career, Bette Midler used to set up shop in the packed gay cruising zone of the Continental Baths, building her fanbase from the bottom up. Tonight, vocal powerhouse Amber Martin re-creates Midler’s adults-only set, performing for a limited audience of towel-draped men on Fire Island and accompanied by Drew Brody (sitting in for Midler’s original pianist, Barry Manilow). Viewers at home are invited to break out the terrycloth, dance, drink and get into the retro mood. Tickets cost $15.
Wilma Theater: State vs. Natasha Banina
Thursday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Philly’s Wilma Theater teams with Boston’s Arlekin Players Theatre to mount an interactive Zoom play, directed by Igor Golyak, that was streamed to acclaim earlier this year by the international-minded Cherry Orchard Festival. Darya Denisova stars as a teenage girl on trial for attempted manslaughter; the audience, acting as the jury, decides the outcome, and a live discussion follows. Tickets cost $25.
Vineyard Theatre: Lessons in Survival
Thursday 8:30pm EDT / 1:30am BST (available for 18 hours)
The Commissary, a new group of 40 artists now collectively in virtual residence at Off Broadway’s Vineyard Theatre, presents Lessons in Survival, a series conceived by Marin Ireland, Peter Mark Kendall, Tyler Thomas and Reggie D. White. In each installment, actors with earpieces channel historic speeches, interviews and conversations in real time, directed by Tyler Thomas. Eight performances and four live “open rehearsals” are scheduled through November 1, with free public forums on YouTube every Sunday to discuss the work. Single tickets start at $9; a $60 all-access pass will let you watch every episode on an extended viewing page (through November 15). Tonight’s open rehearsal features Crystal Dickinson, Peter Gerety, Jennifer Ikeda, Peter Mark Kendall, TL Thompson and Nicole Villamil working through words by Miles Davis, Muhammed Ali, Nikki Giovanni, Joan Baez and Pete Seeger.
Baruch Performing Arts Center: dwb (driving while black)
Friday 9am EDT / 2pm BST (available through October 29)
A Black mother prepares her teenage son for life on the rough roads ahead in a 50-minute solo chamber opera performed by soprano Roberta Gumbel, who also wrote the libretto to which Susan Kander’s music is set. Chip Miller directs the piece’s virtual premiere, which is presented by Baruch in partnership with Opera Omaha. The cello-percussion duo New Morse Codes provides musical accompaniment. Tickets are pay-what-you-wish.
The Shows Must Go On!: The War of The Worlds
Friday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for 48 hours)
Universal’s YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On! began by rolling out a different Andrew Lloyd Webber musical every week, then moved on to NBC’s live broadcasts of musicals. After a 10-week break, the series has now returned. Jingle writer Jeff Wayne's 1978 debut album, a full-length musical adaptation of H.G. Wells's space-invaders novella The War of The Worlds, was a smash hit in the U.K., where it remains one of the 50 best-selling albums of all time. A 2006 stage version spawned a series of touring productions around the world. This video employs more than 20 cameras to capture a performance of the show's 2012 iteration, The Next Generation, at London's giant O2 Arena. A hologram of Liam Neeson plays the spoken-word role of the Journalist (performed on the album by Richard Burton); also in the cast are Jason Donovan, Ricky Wilson, Marti Pellow, Will Stapleton and Kerry Ellis. The real star, however, is a 35-foot flying saucer that blasts heat rays over the audience.
Frigid New York: Frigid Fridays
Frigid New York: Frigid Fridays
Frigid’s weekly virtual variety show, hosted by Lucie Pohl from the company’s home base in the East Village’s Kraine Theater, is a melting pot of theater, comedy, storytelling and more. This week’s bill features, among other attractions, karaoke by Terry Jackson, storytelling by Clay McLeod Chapman, comedy by Veronica Garza, music by Kilusan Bautista and special material by Dandy Darkly. Tickets are pay-what-you-wish.
Stephen Petronio Company: Virtual Bloodlines Festival
Friday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for one week)
Stephen Petronio continues his Bloodlines project, which explores the lineage of postmodern dance, in a virtual series of three virtual programs. The first looks at Yvonne Rainer’s Diagonal (1963), Trio A with Flags (1966/1970) and Chair Pillow (1969) and Steve Paxton’s Jag Vill Gärna Telefonera (1964/1982). A conversation with Rainer, Petronia and dance critic Deborah Jowitt is included.
New Federal Theatre: Medal of Honor Rag
Friday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (through October 25)
Woodie King Jr.'s New Federal Theatre, which has been platforming the work of minorities in New York City for 50 years, presents highlights from its past in Octoberfest, a month-long series of Friday-night readings. Up this week is Tom Cole’s Medal of Honor Rag, in which a Black veteran of the Vietnam War works through his trauma with help from a psychiatrist. A. Dean Irby directs a cast that includes Royce Johnson, Micah Stock and Beethovan Oden. The reading is free but donations are welcome.
William TN Hall: Broadway to Beyoncé
Friday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
One of NYC’s most appealing piano-bar entertainers, British transplant William TN Hall has tickled keys and audiences alike at the Duplex, Brandy’s and Don’t Tell Mama for years. Now he shows off his versatility in a live, two-hour weekly set. Requests are welcome, as of course are tips (Venmo: @WilliamTNHall).
St. Ann’s Warehouse: The Tempest
Friday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available through October 29)
The English director Phyllida Lloyd found new angles on Shakespeare’s plays in the 2010s with a trilogy of all-female productions set in the confines of women’s prisons. After premiering at London’s Donmar Warehouse, all three made their way to New York’s St. Ann’s Warehouse, which is rolling out filmed versions of them this month. The final one is a condensed version of The Tempest, starring the magnificent Harriet Walter as the sorcerer Prospero, who has been unjustly banished to a remote island. “It makes perfect textual sense for Lloyd to end her trilogy of Shakespeare productions with this magical, melancholy late romance,” wrote David Cote in his 2017 Time Out review. “Walter’s emotionally translucent Prospero—bluff pride exquisitely mingled with shame and penitence—is reason enough to attend.” Lloyd, who directed the movies Mamma Mia! and The Iron Lady, filmed all three productions in front of live audiences in 2016, but the final edits also include footage from hand-held and GoPro footage, so expect something rather less static than the usual theater capture. (All three productions will be repeated next weekend in a marathon.)
Pangea: Tammy Faye Starlite: Standing By
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
After triumphant ventures into the worlds of Nico and Marianne Faithfull, satirical songstress Tammy Faye Starlite returns to her old alter ego as a barnstorming, crop-burning, earth-salting right-wing evangelist country singer. Be warned: There's not much she won't say or sing. Her original songs are accompanied by Keith Hartel on bass and Richard Feridun on guitars. Directed by Michael Schiralli, the show inaugurates a new series of virtual concerts performed to an empty room at the East Village cabaret spot Pangea; tickets cost $20.
WP Theater: Ole White Sugah Daddy
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for four days)
WP Theater, formerly known as the Women’s Project, christens its 2020–21 season of online plays with a live reading of Obehi Janice’s Ole White Sugah Daddy, about a young Black coder trying to start a company with help from an older white investor. Caitlin Sullivan directs the show, which is offered in partnership with Mirirai’s Sithole’s Aye Defy (which streamed a reading of the play in July). Tickets are free but reservations are required.
City Garage: The Bourgeois Gentleman
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available through October 28)
The experimental-theater company City Garage has been blowing minds in Santa Monica, California, since the 1980s. Now the company is sharing archival recordings of some of its best-received past productions. Its 2008 production of The Bourgeois Gentleman, translated and adapted by Charles Duncombe and director Frédérique Michel, gives modern twists to Moliere's 17th-century comedy about an arriviste who finds it hard to breathe the aristocratic airs he assumes. Donations are welcome.
Shoshana Bean: Broadway My Way
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Best known to theater audiences for replacing Idina Menzel as Elpheba in Wicked and, more recently, starring as Jenna in Waitress, the big-voiced Bean dips into the Broadway catalog in this virtual concert. Although she has diversified into pop in her four studio albums, this concert is devoted to musical-theater songs from roles she has played onstage, would like to play onstage or knows she will never play onstage.
Broadway Sings For On Stage At Kingsborough
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Broadway stars re-create some of the numbers they performed on the Great White Way in this virtual concert from Brooklyn’s On Stage at Kingsborough, which streams separately four times this week. (Tickets are pay-what-you-can.) Among the performers are Debbie Gravitte, Bryce Pinkham, Christine Andreas, Hugh Panaro, Jarrod Spector and Kelli Barrett, LaKisha Jones, Morgan James, Dee Roscioli, Alli Mauzey and Syndee Winters.
La MaMa: Downtown Variety: Take 15
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
La MaMa and CultureHub brew up a free virtual coffeehouse in the spirit of La MaMa’s deep East Village roots, featuring short acts of music, theater, dance, comedy, A/V performance and more. Participants in this edition include John Jesurun, Nuntinee Tansriskal and Yuguang Zhang, Valencia James and Volumetric Performance Toolbox, John King, Fleshmarket Theatre Company and video artist Stefanie Batten Bland. Mattie Barber-Bockelman plays host.
Seize the Show: All About Evil
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
The virtual theater-game company Seize the Show returns with an interactive Zoom murder mystery set in a world of backstabbing backstage Broadway drama. As always, the company uses its own technology (which it calls Gamiotics) to let audiences make collective choices that affect the direction and outcome of the story. Actor Jacob Thompson—who co-wrote the episode with David Carpenter, Kevin Hammonds and Caroline Prugh—is the genial host. The show will be performed again tomorrow night; tickets are $13.
Frigid New York: The Reparations Show
8pm EDT / 1am BST
The Reparations Show, created by Kevin R. Free and Erez Ziv, is presented weekly by Frigid and hosted by a different BIPOC artist each week. Tickets are pay-what-you-will.
Jason Suran: Reconnected
Friday 8:30pm EDT / 1:30am BST (live only)
Zoom has proved surprisingly fertile territory for magicians of various kinds during the shutdown period. Now the highly skilled New York mentalist Jason Suran (The Other Side) joins the virtual party with an intimate evening of psychological diversions that he will perform in person once safety guidelines permit it. Tickets cost $50; the show is technically currently in previews, and will officially “open” on November 14.
Mirrorbox Theatre: (R-Montana)
Friday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)
Based in Cedar Rapids, Mirrorbox Theatre bills itself as Iowa’s only company exclusively dedicated to presenting new plays in their state premieres. In its Out the Box series, the company presents free Zoom readings of contemporary plays every Friday night. This week’s selection, directed by the company’s own Cavan Hallman, is Kitt Lavoie’s (R-Montana), in which a Republican governor is courted to run for President as a Democrat. Seating is limited and advance registration is required.
Annoyance Theatre: Splatter Theater
Saturday 10pm EDT / 3am BST (live only)
Chicago’s Annoyance Theatre goes online with three performances of the 34th (!) edition of its signature Halloween show, Splatter Theater, a very gory spoof of slasher movies and their parades of gruesome deaths. Joe McDaniel directs this version of the show, which was originally helmed by Mick Napier. (The cast includes a veteran of the original production.) A $20 ticket price is suggested.
Met Stars Live in Concert: Diana Damrau and Joseph Calleja
Saturday 1pm EDT / 6pm BST (available for two weeks)
Even as it continues its nighty streams of full productions (see below), the Metropolitan Opera broadens its scope with a new series of live recitals every other weekend by top classical vocalists from around the world. In this sixth edition, soprano Diana Damrau and tenor Joseph Calleja perform arias and duets at Italy’s ornate Cappella Palatina of the Royal Palace of Caserta, accompanied by pianist Vincenzo Scalera. The program includes “Ave Maria” and selections from Tosca and Carmen. Christine Goerke hosts the broadcast, which is shot with multiple cameras and directed remotely by Gary Halvorston, who has overseen the Met’s Live in HD transmissions. Tickets cost $20, and each edition in the series remains viewable on demand for 14 days after the live performance.
Molière in the Park: The School for Wives
Saturday 2pm and 7pm EDT / 7pm and midnight BST (available for four days)
Last year marked the launch of a new series, Molière in the Park, dedicated to presenting the oeuvre of the great 17th-century French comic playwright in Prospect Park. Now director Lucie Tiberghien oversees a pair of free, back-to-back live virtual performances of Molière’s 1662 satire The School for Wives, in which a rich and foolish lecher grooms a teenage girl to be his perfect wife. The all-female cast, working from Richard Wilbur's translation, includes the indomitable Tonya Pinkins (Caroline, or Change) as well as Kaliswa Brewster, Cristina Pitter, Tamara Sevunts and Corey Tazmania. Registration is required to watch the live performances; a recording of which will then be available on YouTube for four days.
New York City Ballet: Three Ballets by Balanchine
Saturday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for one week)
As part of City Ballet’s month-long virtual fall season, the company is offering two family-friendly programs as Saturday matinees. This second one comprises George Balanchine’s Hans Christian Andersen–inspired The Steadfast Tin Soldier, the opening of Jerome Robbins’s orchestra-themed Fanfare, and two excerpts from Balanchine’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, danced by students at the School of American Ballet.
Isabella Rossellini: Sex and Consequences
Saturday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (live only)
Silver-screen fascination object Isabella Rossellini (Blue Velvet) digs into questions of biodiversity and reproduction in an comedic 40-minute show (created with help from Paul Magid) that she is live-streaming from her own farm with cameo appearances by some of the animals there. A 20-minute talkback follows each of the four performances in the run. Tickets cost $15.
Joyce Theater: State of Darkness
Saturday 5pm and 8pm EDT / 10pm and 1am BST (available through November 7)
The Joyce Theater hosts a continuous rotation of top dance companies from across the country and around the world, and during the shutdown it has shared many archival recordings of full-length productions from artists who have appeared there. Now, for the first time, it is streaming performances live from its actual stage. Over the course of two weekends, seven excellent dancers will perform separate versions of Molissa Fenley’s demanding 35-minute 1988 solo State of Darkness, which is set to Stravinsky’s “Rite of Spring.” (Fenley has worked with all of the dancers personally for this project.) The performances cost $12 apiece, and remain viewable through November 7. Starting things off today are longtime Paul Taylor Dance Company principal Michael Trusnovec at 5pm and 2020 Juilliard graduate Jared Brown at 8pm.
Theatre Under the Stars: Patti LuPone Live
Saturday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
Thrillingly larger than life, Patti LuPone transports audiences to a world where drama is the norm. Having taken her rightful place as the reigning Broadway diva of her generation, she stamps her style with an implicit credo: all guts, all glory. In this show, performed live from the Shubert Virtual Studios in NYC, LuPone shares stories and songs (including, perhaps, a few from her signature stage roles in Gypsy, Evita and Anything Goes). Tickets cost $30, and you’ll have three days afterward to rewatch the performance if you like. (For $75, you can buy a pass to all three episodes of TUTS’s Live from the West Side: Women of Broadway series: this one and future sets by Laura Benanti and Vanessa Williams.)
Loading Dock: $#!thole Country Clapback
Saturday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for four days)
Actor-writer Pascale Armand (a Tony nominee for Eclipsed) wrestles with her family’s Haitian-American identity in a solo show conceived as a response to Donald Trump’s dismissive comments in 2018 about Haiti and other impoverished countries. Proceeds from the reading, directed by Kimille Howard for Brooklyn’s Loading Dock, benefit the Haitian Global Health Alliance in support of GHESKIO.
Seize the Show: All About Evil
Saturday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
The virtual theater-game company Seize the Show returns with an interactive Zoom murder mystery set in a world of backstabbing backstage Broadway drama. As always, the company uses its own technology (which it calls Gamiotics) to let audiences make collective choices that affect the direction and outcome of the story. Actor Jacob Thompson—who co-wrote the episode with David Carpenter, Kevin Hammonds and Caroline Prugh—is the genial host. The show will be performed again tomorrow night; tickets are $13.
Colt Coeur: Hatef**k
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for four days)
Director Adrienne Campbell-Holt and her company, Colt Coeur—which has an impressive track record in developing and presenting original work—continue their virtual fall season with a reprise of its 2019 world premiere of Rehana Lew Mirza’s Hatef**k, a two-hander that explores questions related to modern Muslim identity. The story centers on the fraught attraction between a novelist and a lit professor who accuses him of promoting harmful cultural stereotypes in his work. Campbell-Holt directs original cast members Kavi Ladnier and Sendhil Ramamurthy. Tickets start at $5.
Stars in the House: We the People: America Rocks!
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
How do you get kids to care about American civics? Dream up a rock musical in which the Founding Fathers are a boy band that inspires a young student running for class president. That's just what the youth-theater outfit Theatreworks USA did with its 2008 show We the People: America Rocks!, a cross between High School Musical and Schoolhouse Rock. The book by Joe Iconis (Be More Chill) integrates songs by multiple writers, including a new finale number; Gordon Greenberg directs this virtual edition, which was recorded on the stage of New Jersey’s Paper Mill Playhouse with a cast that includes Rashidra Scott, Zach Piser, Josh Breckenridge, Orville Mendoza and Dan Rosales. The show premieres tonight on the Actors FUnd benefit series Stars in the House.
Metropolitan Playhouse: Vote the New Moon
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for four days)
The dramatic archaeologists of the Metropolitan Playhouse unearth Vote the New Moon, a 1920 one-act political parody of electoral politics by the poet Alfred Kreymborg. Alex Roe directs a cast that comprises Lisa Barnes, Matt Daniels, Ivanna Cullinan, Chris Harcum, Mark Hofmaier and Marty McDonough; the half-hour virtual reading is followed by a talkback.
Jason Suran: Reconnected
Saturday 8:30pm EDT / 1:30am BST (live only)
Zoom has proved surprisingly fertile territory for magicians of various kinds during the shutdown period. Now the highly skilled New York mentalist Jason Suran (The Other Side) joins the virtual party with an intimate evening of psychological diversions that he will perform in person once safety guidelines permit it. Tickets cost $50; the show is currently in previews, and officially “opens” on November 14.
Joyce Theater: State of Darkness
Sunday 5pm and 8pm EDT / 10pm and 1am BST (available through November 7)
The Joyce Theater hosts a continuous rotation of top dance companies from across the country and around the world, and during the shutdown it has shared many archival recordings of full-length productions from artists who have appeared there. Now, for the first time, it is streaming performances live from its actual stage. Over the course of two weekends, seven excellent dancers perform separate versions of Molissa Fenley’s demanding 35-minute 1988 solo State of Darkness, which is set to Stravinsky’s “Rite of Spring.” (Fenley has worked with all of the dancers personally for this project.) The performances cost $12 apiece, and remain viewable through November 7. Today’s live performers are Ronald K. Brown/Evidence member Annique Roberts at 5pm and performance artist (and 2020 Guggenheim fellow) Shamel Pitts at 8pm.
The Doo Wop Project: Live In Your Living Room
Sunday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
The touring production The Doo Wop Project traces the musical genre from its early pop years through Motown and beyond, applying it even to modern pop hits by the likes of Amy Winehouse and Maroon 5. Now the show takes its harmonies online in a live concert performed from midtown’s Shubert Studios with a cast that includes Tony nominee Charl Brown (Motown: The Musical) as well as Dwayne Cooper, John Michael Dias, Russell Fischer, Dominic Nolfi and Santino Paladino. The $25 tickets come with a “dancing guarantee” for a refund if the show doesn’t bring you to your feet.
Broadway Sings for Biden
Sunday 7pm EDT /midnight BST
Young Broadway pros break out the blue notes in a virtual edition of Corey Mach's Broadway Sings concert series, featuring arrangements of pop and theater hits by ace musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes. Performers on the stage of the East Village’s Kraine Theatrer include Jessica Vosk, Tamika Lawrence, Kate Rockwell, Keri René Fuller, Mary Kate Morrissey, Kyle Taylor Parker, Dee Roscioli, Raena White and Mach himself. Proceeds benefit the Biden campaign.
The 519 Virtual Annual Gala
Sunday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
The annual fundraising gala for Toronto’s major LGBTQ+ center, the 519, goes online with a lineup of major performers: Patti LuPone, k.d. lang, Ben Vereen, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Alan Cumming, Louise Pitre, Carole Pope, Barenaked Ladies, John Alcorn, Molly Johnson, Billy Newton-Davis, Jackie Richardson, Lorraine Segato and Theo Tams. Full tickets cost a hefty $150 Canadian (about $112 in IU.S. buck), but there’s a pay-what-you-can option as well. The event will be rebroadcast early tomorrow afternoon for those who can’t catch it tonight.
The Seth Concert Series: LaChanze
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Seth Rudetsky’s intimate chat-and-sing series at the Art House in Provincetown has drawn top Broadway stars to the tip of the Cape for nearly a decade. He knows exactly what stories and songs people need to hear from each of his A-list guests, and now he brings the magic online in a weekly series that uses a new approach to sound design to make it possible to accompany his guests in real time. Joining him is the single-named, multitalented LaChanze, who is widely beloved in the Broadway world for her performances in musicals including Once on This Island, The Color Purple and If/Then. Virtual tickets cost $25; tonight's live edition will be recorded and rerun tomorrow at 3pm.
Brian Nash
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
A wizard at the piano and an ace musical director, Brian Nash is also an exuberant showman when he takes the mic himself—as he usually does on Sunday nights at the Duplex in the West Village, where he has held court for the past decade or so. Tonight he brings the magic to Facebook Live in a weekly virtual concert. In lieu of a tip jar, you can Venmo him at @BrianJNash. (If you do it in advance, feel free to include a request.)
Vineyard Theatre: Lessons in Survival
Sunday 8:30pm EDT / 1:30am BST (available for 18 hours)
The Commissary, a new group of 40 artists now collectively in virtual residence at Off Broadway’s Vineyard Theatre, presents Lessons in Survival, a series conceived by Marin Ireland, Peter Mark Kendall, Tyler Thomas and Reggie D. White. In each installment, actors with earpieces channel historic speeches, interviews and conversations in real time, directed by Tyler Thomas. Eight performances and four live “open rehearsals” are scheduled through November 1, with free public forums on YouTube every Sunday to discuss the work. Single tickets start at $9; a $60 all-access pass will let you watch every episode on an extended viewing page (through November 15). Tonight’s sixth edition, This Country's My Problem and Your Problem, features Dan Butler, Yonatan Gebeyehu, Nana Mensah and Ryan Spahn speaking words by James Baldwin, Toni Morrison and interviewers R.H. Darden and Charlie Rose.
The American Dance Guild Performance Festival: 10 Years Over 10 Weeks
Monday (available for one week)
Each year, the American Dance Guild honors prominent modern dance figures with awards for Distinguished Artistry and Lifetime Achievement. For its virtual incarnation this fall, ADG is offering a survey of the past decade, with archival recordings every week that celebrate the work of each year’s honorees. The videos are free but donations are invited. The inaugural episode looks back to 2012 and features salutes to Elaine Summers and Dianne McIntyre.
The 519 Virtual Annual Gala
Monday 1pm EDT / 6pm BST (live only)
The annual fundraising gala for Toronto’s major LGBTQ+ center, the 519, goes online with a lineup of major performers: Patti LuPone, k.d. lang, Ben Vereen, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Alan Cumming, Louise Pitre, Carole Pope, Barenaked Ladies, John Alcorn, Molly Johnson, Billy Newton-Davis, Jackie Richardson, Lorraine Segato and Theo Tams. Full tickets cost a hefty $150 Canadian (about $112 in IU.S. buck), but there’s a pay-what-you-can option as well. The event will be rebroadcast early tomorrow afternoon for those who can’t catch it tonight.
Food for Thought
Monday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (live only)
The longevous lunch-theater series Food for Thought essays live performances with actual, in-person monthly readings at Theatre 80 in the East Village—but since only 25 people can actually be in the audience, the event is also being shared via Zoom. To reserve tickets, you must call or email in advance; in a strange twist, it’s free to see the show at the theater—en masque, of course—but watching it online costs $25. The October edition stars Nathan Darrow, Ebony Jo-Ann and Jordan Baker in When Truth Is Not Enough, an original work about voting rights by Food for Thought creator Susan Charlotte. Antony Marsellis directs.
Dutch Kills Theater Company: The Antelope Party
Monday 6:30pm EDT / 11:30pm BST (available for four days)
In Eric John Meyer's comic drama, directed by Jess Chayes (Home/Sick), five friends united by a seemingly harmless love of My Little Pony get caught up in dynamics from outside their Brony bubble. Dutch Kills’s production of the play was in tech when the shutdown hit; now the company presents a virtual reading of it. DOnations of any size will get you a ticket. (A portion of the proceeds will go to voting-rights organizations.)
New York Theatre Barn: Choreography Lab
Monday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
New York Theatre Barn provides weekly refuge for stage lovers in its Wednesday-night New Works series, which highlights musicals-in-progress. Here the company applies that model to dance in a live hour-long program, New Technologies/Endless Possibilities, that pairs two emerging choreographers, Tuan Malinowski and Kristin Yancy, with more established mentors to work on excerpts from the as-yet-unstaged shows I Don’t Want to Talk About It and Sueños: Our American Musical.
Quintessence Theatre Group: Shout into the Void
Monday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for four days)
Philly’s classical-minded Quintessence Theatre Group continues its month-long series of weekly readings with Alice Childress’s 1966 drama Wedding Band: A Love/Hate Story in Black and White, which depicts the challenges faced by an interracial couple in 1918. Cheryl Lynn Bruce directs; tickets cost $10.
New York City Center: Fall for Dance Festival 2020
Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available through November 1)
City Center's super-affordable annual Fall for Dance Festival is always a feast for dance lovers, with lineups packed with international superstars and local favorites. The problem is, it tends to sell out instantly. This year, that’s not a problem. The two excellent programs in this year’s virtual edition include four commissioned world premieres; each bill costs $15 and remains viewable until November 1. (The first one premiered on October 21.) On tonight’s roster are Ashley Bouder, Tiler Peck and Brittany Pollack in excerpts from George Balanchine’s Who Cares?, Adrian Danchig-Waring and Joseph Gordon in Lar Lubovitch Duet from Concerto Six Twenty-Two, and two premieres: Dormeshia’s Lady Swings the Blues and American Ballet Theatre’s Calvin Royal III in a solo by Kyle Abraham.
Monday Night Magic: Live Online
Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
For more than two decades, the proudly old-school Monday Night Magic has offered a different lineup of professional tricksters every week. It is an heir to the vaudeville tradition; many of the acts incorporate comedic elements, and audience participation is common. In contrast to some fancier magic shows, this one feels like comfort food: an all-you-can-eat buffet to which you’re encouraged to return until you’re as stuffed as a hat full of rabbits. The virtual edition of the series features two live performers every week as well as video highlights from past shows at the Players Theater. Tickets cost $20–$35. The magicians in this first episode are Dave Chandler and perennial favorite Chris Capehart.
Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party
Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BS
Part cabaret, part piano bar and part social set, Birdland's long-running Monday-night open mic Cast Party offers a chance to hear rising and established talents step up to the spotlight. The waggish Jim Caruso presides as host, and now he brings the show online via YouTube. This week’s guest list includes Broadway leading lady Laura Osnes (Cinderella), designer and raconteur Isaac Mizrahi, nightclub pianist-crooner Billy Stritch and singer Monica Mancini. The show is free, but tips are appreciated (Venmo: @Jim-Caruso-1).
Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show: Quarantine Edition
Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for one week)
Mounted by the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus gang, this exhibition of curious human endeavors features everything from stripping clowns to heavy-metal magicians. A remote edition of the vaudevillian variety pageant now hits YouTube every week. Bindlestiff’s Keith Nelson plays host. Contributions are welcome via Venmo (@BindlestiffFamilyCirkus).
George Street Playhouse: Conscience
Tuesday (available through October 30)
The original cast of Joe DiPietro’s Conscience, which ran only briefly at New Jersey’s George Street Playhouse before being forced to shut down in March, returns for a virtual rendition of the play. The always compelling Harriet Harris (Thoroughly Modern Millie) stars as U.S. Senator Margaret Chase Smith, who spoke out against McCarthyism in 1950. David Saint directs the production, which costars Lee Sellers, Mark Junek and Cathryn Wake.
Isabella Rossellini: Sex and Consequences
Tuesday 4am EDT / 9am BST (live only)
Silver-screen fascination object Isabella Rossellini (Blue Velvet) digs into questions of biodiversity and reproduction in an comedic 40-minute show (created with help from Paul Magid) that she is live-streaming from her own farm with cameo appearances by some of the animals there. A 20-minute talkback follows each of the four performances in the run; this performance, timed for international audiences, is the final one. Tickets cost $15.
CyberTank Fast & Furious Afternoon Action Hour
Tuesday 4pm EDT / 9pm BST
The Tank, one of NYC’s premiere incubators of emerging talent, rolls forward with a weekly multidisciplinary variety show and discussion group, in which artists are welcome to participate remotely. This politics-themed edition, Amplifying Activists Together, is led by EllaRose Chary.
Signature Theatre: The Death of the Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World AKA the Negro Book of the Dead
Tuesday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST (available for four days)
Suzan-Lori Parks (Topdog/Underdog) began her residency at the Signature with a 2016 revival of her 1990 postmodern riff on African-American icons and stereotypes. Now the company streams a free, live reunion reading with actors Brittany Bellizeare, William Demeritt, Patrena Murray, Reynaldo Piniella, Julian Rozzell, Roslyn Ruff, Mirirai Sithole, David Ryan Smith, Daniel J. Watts, Jamar Williams and Amelia Workman. “This is not an easy play to dissect or digest, with diverse influences that suggest Gertrude Stein, Adrienne Kennedy, Samuel Beckett and Glenn Ligon,” wrote David Cote in his Time Out review. “It’s a jagged, angry, weird text, yet director Lileana Blain-Cruz stages it in high style, with a skin-prickling soundscape and a raft of brave in-your-face performances.” A talkback with Parks, the cast and director Lileana Blain-Cruz follows the performance.
New York Theatre Workshop: The Seagull on the Sims 4 (Acts 1 and 2)
Tuesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
Playwright Celine Song (Endlings) takes to the gaming platform Twitch with a version of The Seagull—Anton Chekhov's gloomy 1896 meditation on art, sex and misery—that she has somehow adapted for live performance via the video game Sims 4. Song takes on the first half of the play tonight and the second half tomorrow.
Times Square Alliance: Broadway Buskers
Tuesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
Broadway booster Ben Cameron curates and hosts this platform for talented musical-theater singer-songwriters, usually held live outdoors in Times Square but now streaming every Tuesday in crowdless and Elmo-free virtual space. This week, the spotlight shines on Juwan Crawley, Cheeyang Ng and Anthony Norman.
New York Pops: Kelli O’Hara
Tuesday at 7:30 pm EST / 12:30am BST (available for one week)
Broadway's golden-voiced Kelli O’Hara has made a graceful transition from dramatic ingenue (The Light in the Piazza) to top-tier leading lady (The King & I), earning six Tony nominations and one win along the way. Now, the exquisitely poised performer performs a benefit concert for the New York Pops, backed by Dan Lipton at the piano. The event is hosted by Pops poppa Steven Reineke, who also chats with the singer after the show. Tickets start at $20.
New York City Ballet: Festival of New Choreography
Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
City Ballet’s month-long virtual fall season concludes with a bang: a festival of five world premieres, the first four of which were filmed by director Ezra Hurwitz in locations around New York City. The offerings are all free to watch and will remain viewable indefinitely. A new one rolls out every night through Saturday, and each premiere is followed by a discussion with the artists. Kicking off the series is the first commissioned work by a black woman in the history of the company: Sidra Bell’s pixelation in a wave (Within Wires), set to original music by her father, Dennis Bell, and featuring dancers Ghaleb Kayali, Emily Kikta, Mira Nadon and Peter Walker.
Vineyard Theatre: Lessons in Survival
Tuesday 8:30pm EDT / 1:30am BST (available for 18 hours)
The Commissary, a new group of 40 artists now collectively in virtual residence at Off Broadway’s Vineyard Theatre, presents Lessons in Survival, a series conceived by Marin Ireland, Peter Mark Kendall, Tyler Thomas and Reggie D. White. In each installment, actors with earpieces channel historic speeches, interviews and conversations in real time, directed by Tyler Thomas. Eight performances and four live “open rehearsals” are scheduled through November 1, with free public forums on YouTube every Sunday to discuss the work. Single tickets start at $9; a $60 all-access pass will let you watch every episode on an extended viewing page (through November 15). Tonight’s seventh edition, Lie to Me, features Kalyne Coleman, Crystal Dickinson and Reggie White channeling the voices of James Baldwin and Nikki Giovanni in 1971.
MPTF: Reel Stories, Real Lives
Tuesday 9:30pm EDT / 2:30am BST (live only)
Hugh Jackman hosts this ninth annual benefit evening for the Motion Picture & Television Fund, the screen performers’ equivalent of the Actors Fund. Angela Bassett, Jason Bateman and Danai Gurira tell the stories of real people whose lives have been helped by MPTF.
San Jose Stage Company: Night of the Living Dead
Wednesday (available through October 31)
San Jose Stage Company gets into the virtual Halloween action with an adaptation of George A. Romero and John Russo’s screenplay for the classic 1968 fright flick Night of the Living Dead, in which people in a Pennsylvania farmhouse try, without much luck, to avoid being eaten by zombies. Tickets cost $40.
It Can’t Happen Here
Wednesday 1pm EDT / 6pm BST (available through November 1)
The long-lived National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene joins a diverse group of eight other NYC companies for a free virtual reading of John C. Moffitt and Sinclair Lewis’s 1936 play It Can’t Happen Here, adapted from Lewis’s satirical novel about the rise of demagoguery and fascism in America. Some 60 actors perform the text in six languages: English, Yiddish, Spanish, Italian, Turkish and Hebrew. Participating groups include Israeli Artists Project, Kairos Italy Theater, New Heritage Theatre Group/Impact Repertory Theatre, New York Classical Theatre, Pan Asian Repertory Theatre, Playful Substance, Repertorio Español and Turkish American Repertory Theater and Entertainment.
The Show Must Go Online: The Winter’s Tale
Wednesday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST
The brainchild of U.K. actor Robert Myles, The Show Must Go Online has been presenting free weekly Zoom readings of every one of Shakespeare’s plays—in what is believed to be the order in which they were written—since the beginning of the shutdown crisis in March. The group has now reached the set of shows written in the early 17th century. This week’s offering is The Winter’s Tale, the Bard's bittersweet portrait of love, jealousy, error, repentance, angry bears and very lifelike statuary.
Metropolitan Opera: Free Student Stream
Wednesday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available for 48 hours)
In addition to its nightly full productions (see above), the Met offers an additional free opera from its Live in HD series every Wednesday through its Free Student Streams program. The videos stay live for 48 hours, and supplemental materials help newcomers unpack each offering.
Karen, I Said
Wednesday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST (live only)
Downtown writer-performer Eliza Bent dives into the brackish waters of competitive white wokeness is a solo virtual performance piece directed by Tara Ahmedinejad. The show is performed four times this week; tickets cost $5–$30 and a portion of the proceeds go to Brave Space Alliance, a Black-led, trans-led LGBTQ+ center in Chicago.
New Group: Evening at the Talk House
Wednesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available through November 29)
Off Broadway’s New Group continues its Reunion Reading Series with back-to-back live performances of two plays by Wallace Shawn. Although Shawn may be best known for his adorable persona as a character actor (inconceivable!), he is cherished by theater fans as the author of such smart, dark and menacing plays as Aunt Dan and Lemon (which the New Group is performing tomorrow) and The Designated Mourner</