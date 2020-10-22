Saturday 2pm EDT and 8pm EDT / 7pm and 1am BST (live only)

The entire original cast of Will Arbery’s Heroes of the Fourth Turning, a portrait of deeply conservative alumni of a Catholic university in rural Wyoming, reunited for a benefit in July; now the gang gets back together for five more go-arounds in a virtual run produced by Jeremy O. Harris (Slave Play). Read more about it here. Arguably the best new play of 2019, Heroes was a finalist for this year's Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and it won the Best Play award from both the New York Drama Critics' Circle and the Lucille Lortel Awards. The company of five comprises Jeb Kreager, Julia McDermott, Michele Pawk, Zoë Winters and John Zdrojeski. "Danya Taymor presides over a perfect production that left me with my heart in my mouth and my pen scrambling across the page," wrote Helen Shaw in her five-star Time Out review. Arbery’s plays are important explorations of language…His own family comes from this world, and he has clearly steeped long in its heady, often keenly intellectual poetry." As we gird ourselves for the upcoming election, Arbery's deep dive into religious right-wing worldviews seems more essential than ever. Tickets are free but donations are encouraged and the proceeds go to NYC theater artists.