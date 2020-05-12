On March 12, all Broadway theaters were closed , effective immediately, to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. At that time, the shutdown was set to last through April 12, and was later extended through June 7. Today, the Broadway League confirmed what many had feared: All Broadway performances are now officially canceled through September 6.

"While all Broadway shows would love to resume performances as soon as possible, we need to ensure the health and well-being of everyone who comes to the theatre—behind the curtain and in front of it—before shows can return," said Broadway League president Charlotte St. Martin. "The Broadway League’s membership is working in cooperation with the theatrical unions, government officials, and health experts to determine the safest ways to restart our industry."

If you have tickets for Broadway performances during the shutdown, you should receive an email from your point of purchase soon with information about refunds and exchanges. If you haven't received such an email by May 18, reach out to your ticket source directly at that time.

It is unclear when Broadway shows will resume normal operations. It seems increasingly likely that it will be well after September.

