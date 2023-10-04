Brooklyn bar Grand Army has a new Mean Girls-inspired menu

While the best bars in New York City don’t necessarily need to refresh their menus at a clip like Brooklyn’s Grand Army Bar, the frequent, clever updates at the Boerum Hill favorite sure set it apart from its more staid peers.

Gone is Grand Army’s previous theme, “summer camp,” now eschewed like a summer fling. That nostalgic lineup was preceded by a list of the fetch cocktail spot’s own greatest hits, and even further back into its eight year past, libation creations informed by “cats (not the musical),” and, perhaps even more irreverently, “Nicolas Cage.” Now, its back-to-school season motif takes inspiration from the 2004 teen movie-turned-musical-turned-movie-musical: Mean Girls.

Photograph: Courtesy of Max Flatow

Grand Army’s Mean Girls menu, or rather, burn book, is available now, and will remain through next spring. It numbers ten new drinks, including two no-alcohol options. The recognizably titled tipples include the Cool Mom (lemongrass shochu, housemade lemon-lime soda), the Hump Day Treat (a “fancy and complex” frozen vodka-cran) and the Kalteen Bar (bourbon, aged rum, oloroso sherry, peanut butter and toasted oats), each ($18). A few sips from those earlier capsules also remain.

In addition to its long running inclusion on or list fo NYC’s 50 best bars, Grand Army also appears on our roundup of top-tier seafood towers.