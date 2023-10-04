New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Grand Army Bar Mean Girls menu
Photograph: Courtesy of Max Flatow

Brooklyn bar Grand Army has a new Mean Girls-inspired menu

It's so fetch

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Advertising

While the best bars in New York City don’t necessarily need to refresh their menus at a clip like Brooklyn’s Grand Army Bar, the frequent, clever updates at the Boerum Hill favorite sure set it apart from its more staid peers. 

Gone is Grand Army’s previous theme, “summer camp,” now eschewed like a summer fling. That nostalgic lineup was preceded by a list of the fetch cocktail spot’s own greatest hits, and even further back into its eight year past, libation creations informed by  “cats (not the musical),” and, perhaps even more irreverently, “Nicolas Cage.” Now, its back-to-school season motif takes inspiration from the 2004 teen movie-turned-musical-turned-movie-musical: Mean Girls

Grand Army Bar Mean Girls menu
Photograph: Courtesy of Max Flatow

Grand Army’s Mean Girls menu, or rather, burn book, is available now, and will remain through next spring. It numbers ten new drinks, including two no-alcohol options. The recognizably titled tipples include the Cool Mom (lemongrass shochu, housemade lemon-lime soda), the Hump Day Treat (a “fancy and complex” frozen vodka-cran) and the Kalteen Bar (bourbon, aged rum, oloroso sherry, peanut butter and toasted oats), each ($18). A few sips from those earlier capsules also remain. 

In addition to its long running inclusion on or list fo NYC’s 50 best bars, Grand Army also appears on our roundup of top-tier seafood towers 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Fall

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.