Rangoon
Photograph: Courtesy of Rangoon

Brooklyn favorite Rangoon adds a Manhattan address

The new outpost is in Chelsea.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Chef Myo Moe first started Rangoon, her highly-regarded homestyle Burmese restaurant, in 2015 as a pop-up in Queens. A few years later, it bloomed into a brick-and-mortar destination with a sleek white interior and plenty of outdoor space. Now, on Friday, November 4, Rangoon will open its first Manhattan dining room. 

The Chelsea outpost’s take-out and delivery service began this week with familiar menu items including onion fritters with tamarind garlic dip, Burmese fried chicken thigh strips with chili-garlic sauce, pork in tea leaf curry and lemongrass fish noodle soup. Its interior “is an upgraded version of the design of the original Brooklyn location,” reps said. 

Rangoon has earned a lot of acclaim over the years and its various states of existence. It is on our lists of NYC’s best restaurants overall, Brooklyn’s top spots and go-to group destinations. Michelin also pinned the restaurant with a Bib Gourmand honor and it earned positive nods in the New York Times over the period when the paper suspended stars.

The new Manhattan Rangoon opens November 4 at 158 8th Avenue.

        Loading animation
