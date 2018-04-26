Brooklyn’s best new music venue, Elsewhere, announces the debut of its rooftop space

Last fall, the team behind the now-closed Williamsburg venue Glasslands debuted Elsewhere, a new arts and performance space in Bushwick. In the months since, the 24,000-square-foot space has hosted a wide range of exciting performances from dance parties to rock shows (and more are on the way, like Sheer Mag + Power Trip in May). The venue's sharp curation and pretension-free atmosphere have made it a welcome addition to the area's already vibrant nightlife scene.

This summer, Elsewhere is set the unveil its crown jewel: a 500-capacity rooftop with a bar that will be home to art installations, film screenings and performances. The space is set to debut over Memorial Day weekend with a summer kickoff celebration featuring live music, DJs, barbecues and “surprises.” You can RSVP here for more details on the party as they become available.

The rooftop will feature music performances every weekend, including an expanded iteration of the funky Soul Clap & Dance-Off party and events hosted by beloved local institutions the Rub, DFA Records, Jubilee, the Bunker and more. The venue will also be a host venue for the ever-eclectic Northside Festival. If you’re not into getting freaky on the weekends, the space is hosting film screenings and art viewings on Tuesday nights, and sunset happy hours on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Check out Elsewhere Rooftop’s full schedule of summer music performances below, and head to its website to snag tickets.

