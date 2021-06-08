Bruce Springsteen is returning to Broadway this month

Tickets to 'Springsteen on Broadway' will go on sale later this week.

It seems like, every day, a new show announces it will be the first to return to Broadway since the March 2020 pandemic shutdown of the Great White Way. Today's candidate: Springsteen on Broadway, which ran for 236 performances back in 2017 and 2018.

According to an official press release, Bruce Springsteen's autobiographical show will take over the St. James Theater on West 44th Street beginning June 26 and run through September 4. Tickets will go on sale this Thursday right here.

In addition to presenting their tickets, audience members will have to show full COVID-19 vaccination proof before accessing the theater and will also be required to fill out a COVID-19 health screening within 24 hours of the show. Entry times will be staggered as well. Children under 16 who wish to attend the performances must be accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult and present proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

"I loved doing Springsteen on Broadway," the musician said in an official statement announcing the return of his show. "I’m thrilled to have been asked to reprise the show as part of the reopening of Broadway."

Proceeds from the first performance will benefit a list of local New York and New Jersey charities, including the Boys and Girls Club of Monmouth County, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Food Bank for New York City, Fulfill (Monmouth & Ocean Counties Foodbank), Long Island Cares, NJ Pandemic Relief Fund and the Actor’s Fund.

Although times are clearly different, we expect the reprisal to be incredibly successful—just like Springsteen's original run was. In fact, not only did Springsteen on Broadway, which is basically a solo show, sell over $110 million in tickets just a few years ago, but it was extended for five months and was eventually filmed as an eponymous Netflix special that was critically acclaimed as well.

