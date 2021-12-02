New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Daintree
Photograph: Courtesy of Noah Fecks

The 11 best restaurants near Bryant Park

NYC's Bryant Park has tons of activities, plus plenty of great restaurants nearby.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Advertising

Bryant Park, that patch of green in the New York Public Library’s backyard, is a respite for office workers from the westernmost reaches of Times Square, clear to Grand Central Terminal and beyond. It’s one of midtown’s finest features, replete with ice skating, a holiday market and a darling carousel. It’s a nice place for tourists, sure, but, unlike some others, it's also a destination for everyday New Yorkers, and some terrific restaurants in the area live up to area expectations. These are the best places to eat and drink near Bryant Park. 

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best restaurants in NYC

Best restaurants near Bryant Park

Keens Steakhouse
Photograph: Courtesy Keens Steakhouse

1. Keens Steakhouse

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • Midtown West
  • price 4 of 4

Keens is one of NYC’s oldest and most famous steakhouses, known by carnivores worldwide for its dry-aged steaks, mighty chops, “legendary” mutton chop and throwback decor. Tobacco pipes are among Keens’ most notable nostalgic design elements, including those purportedly puffed by Babe Ruth and Teddy Roosevelt. 

Read more
Book online
Sushi 35 West
Photograph: Courtesy of Amber Sutherland-Namako

2. Sushi 35 West

  • Restaurants
  • Midtown West

Venture five blocks south of the park to find Sushi 35 West–if you can! The fantastic new sushi spot is beyond what appears to be a service entrance and up a staircase. There are only two tables inside, so hope to get lucky, or prepare to take excellently sourced à la carte items like sea urchin, Spanish mackerel,  striped jack, lunch sets and a $100, 35-piece omakase to go. 



Read more
Advertising
L’Adresse
Armando Rafael

4. L’Adresse

  • Restaurants
  • American creative
  • Midtown West
  • price 2 of 4

To borrow from oft-exaggerated real estate parlance, L’Adresse is but steps from the park’s south west corner. It’s an easy choice due to its proximity, but also its large interior and crowd-pleasing, seasonal menus at breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner. It also has “social hour” from 3-5pm, when select wines and nine cocktails, including some classics and a cold brew martini, are $10. 

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Da Tang Szechuan

5. Da Tang Szechuan

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Midtown West

Gather your work friend faves, grab a roomy round table and prepare to share rounds of wontons and dumplings, plus plentiful plates of mapo tofu, spicy braised rabbit, whole fish and all manner of noodle dishes. The sparsely appointed place inspires even the most dedicated social media food documentarians to focus on the flavors. 



Read more
Order delivery
Valerie
Photograph: Courtesy Liz Clayman

6. Valerie

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Midtown West
  • price 3 of 4

A few blocks north, Valerie is awash in honeyed hues and golden light across its ground floor dining room, long bar and stylish lounge up a grand staircase. Its a multi-duty choose-your-own adventure, equally suited to sit-down lunch, après-work cocktails, something for everyone dinner and, recently, brunch, for when you just can’t get enough of midtown. 

Read more
Order delivery
Advertising
Jasmine's Caribbean Cuisine
Jasmines

7. Jasmine's Caribbean Cuisine

  • Restaurants
  • Jamaican
  • Hell's Kitchen

Take a scenic stroll past Times Square and into Jasmine’s Caribbean Cuisine. Its warm, vibrant interior, eponymous cuisine and mojitos, margaritas and rum punch are the finest way to warm up after a few turns around the ice rink, or even just the fifteen minute stroll from the park. 

Read more
Book online
The Bar Downstairs and Kitchen

8. The Bar Downstairs and Kitchen

  • Bars
  • Hotel bars
  • Midtown East
  • price 2 of 4

For light speakeasy themes, a lot of space and seasonal menus that aim to spotlight local makers, head to the Andaz Hotel’s lower level. The recently reopened restaurant down a staircase and through the requisite unmarked door also has hot cocktails for the season. 

Read more
Advertising
Urbanspace Vanderbilt
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

10. Urbanspace Vanderbilt

  • Restaurants
  • Midtown East
  • price 2 of 4

The NYC food hall trio Urbanspace reopened each of its locations last spring. Vanderbilt has 200 seats across its 12,000 square feet and boasts vendors like La Palapa, Roberta’s and Red Hook Lobster Pound. It's more of a hike from Bryant Park, at a little under a mile away, but, with this many options under one roof, what you spend in travel time you’ll save in circuitous where-to-eat conversations. 

Read more
Order delivery
Advertising
Bryant Park Grill
unknown

11. Bryant Park Grill

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Midtown West
  • price 2 of 4

Is going to Bryant Park’s titular restaurant like wearing a band T-shirt to that band’s concert? I don’t know, maybe! Why would that even be a problem? I don’t know, I think it was a set-up for a joke in an old movie? Is Bryant Park Grill literally in the park? Yes, and it’s pretty roomy with a long enough menu for your visiting family to all find something to order. Would it be easier to go here than ferry like a dozen in-laws even a few blocks away? Again, yes. And don’t worry: There’s booze.  

Read more
Show moreLoading animation

Looking for somewhere to grab a drink?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended

    More on Christmas

      You may also like
        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.