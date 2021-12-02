The 11 best restaurants near Bryant Park

Keens is one of NYC’s oldest and most famous steakhouses, known by carnivores worldwide for its dry-aged steaks, mighty chops, “legendary” mutton chop and throwback decor. Tobacco pipes are among Keens’ most notable nostalgic design elements, including those purportedly puffed by Babe Ruth and Teddy Roosevelt.
Bryant Park, that patch of green in the New York Public Library’s backyard, is a respite for office workers from the westernmost reaches of Times Square, clear to Grand Central Terminal and beyond. It’s one of midtown’s finest features, replete with ice skating, a holiday market and a darling carousel. It’s a nice place for tourists, sure, but, unlike some others, it's also a destination for everyday New Yorkers, and some terrific restaurants in the area live up to area expectations. These are the best places to eat and drink near Bryant Park.
