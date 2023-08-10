Carvel is giving away thousands of free soft-serve cones across NYC

It's August, a.k.a. the month that's hotter than the devil's armpit, so we'll take any reprieve we can get from the miserable heat—especially when it's soft serve ice cream. And even more so when it's free.

To celebrate National Soft Serve Day on Saturday, August 19, as well as the brand’s own origins 90 years ago—legend has it that its Original Soft Serve was created in New York when Tom Carvel's ice cream truck broke down in the sweltering summer heat—Carvel is giving away thousands of free soft-serve treats at locations throughout New York City.

To celebrate the foodie holiday, Carvel customers nationwide can get a buy-one-get-one cup or cone of any flavor (excluding extra toppings) for one day only on August 19 or, if you want the ice cream all to yourself (can't blame you), grab one limited-time double cone from Friday, August 18 through Sunday, August 20 while supplies last. (Just note, the offer is not valid with any other discounts, coupons or specials.)

But New York sweet tooths can experience special Soft Serve Day activations around the city throughout the week. On Thursday, August 17 from 11am to 2pm, Carvel is taking over the observatory deck of the Empire State Building, dolling out soft serve and free Carvel swag with sky-high views to boot on a first-come, first serve basis. On Friday, August 18, the festivities will continue with Fudgie the Whale aboard a Carvel ice cream truck, which will be giving out free Original Soft Serve across NYC. (Follow along on Carvel’s Twitter and Instagram for up-to-date locations.)

And on Sunday, the iconic brand is taking over the NYC Ferry for the “Softest Cruise Ever” along the East River route beginning at 11:55am, complete with plush pillows, possible whale sightings and, yes, even more free soft serve. Simply purchase a regular NYC Ferry ticket to participate (though note, boarding, like the frozen treats themselves, is first come, first serve so get there early!).