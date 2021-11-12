Jibs at Hudson Yards is kicking off a new drag brunch on Sundays.

Sprawling, New Englandish seafood restaurant Jibs opened with a nautical atmosphere, Instagram opportunities, astroturf and a wide swath of outdoor seating near the Hudson River last September, and now it’s adding entertainment to the menu.

Jibs will host its first drag brunch on Sunday, November 14. From 1-3pm, RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12’s Dahlia Sin will perform. The menu includes BECs, brioche French toast and Jibs’ seafood specialties like crab cakes and crispy calamari. Cocktails like the spicy pineapple margarita and grapefruit bees knees can be super sized to a large format behemoth Jibs calls the Shark Tank for $135.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10 champion Aquaria will DJ a dance party after brunch from 3-4pm. The events will repeat every Sunday with a variety of performers. Reservations and walk-ins are welcome.