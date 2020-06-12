Check out these powerful George Floyd murals around NYC

Street artists are paying tribute to the man whose death has ignited a major shift in racial attitudes.

Since George Floyd died at the hands of the Minneapolis police on May 25, Americans seemed to have reached a watershed moment in the tortured history of race in this country. For more than three weeks, a widely diverse coalition of demonstrators has been marching in New York and other cities across the United States and the world, igniting a global demand for social justice, and citing the names of Floyd and other victims of police brutality such as Breonna Taylor, Michael Brown and Eric Garner as the reason.

This mass movement would have scarcely been imaginable even a month ago, but not only is it changing attitudes on race, it's also literally changing NYC's urban landscape: Streets in the Five Boroughs are being renamed in honor of Black Lives Matter.

The movement has also been transforming the culture. Floyd himself has become an icon, immortalized in tributes of all kinds, including street art. Now, powerfully expressive murals featuring images of him and the others who have shared his fate are beginning to pop up around town on walls and boarded up windows. There will undoubtedly be more to come, but in the meantime, here's a sample of what's out there now.

Most popular on Time Out

- Here’s what will reopen in NYC during Phase 2

- See inside the stunning new LaGuardia Airport

- 10 incredible NYC apartments with green space and terraces

- Why you should be watching this new HBO show set in NYC

- When will hair salons reopen in NYC?

Share the story