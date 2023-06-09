Good news, Brooklyn gym buffs: you've got a shiny new place to rip those reps. A new Chelsea Piers Fitness is opening at 645 Dean Street in Prospect Heights, and they're celebrating with a free open house packed with fitness classes, games, giveaways and more.

On Saturday, June 17 from 3pm to 7pm, the new Prospect Heights space—which features two side-by-side facilities, consisting of an adult fitness club and a youth sports facility—will welcome gymgoers with a variety of free exercise classes, including infrared hot yoga, breakaway cycling, total-body strength training and barre classes. Attendees simply need to sign up for a timeslot on the open house's Eventbrite page to secure their spot in a given class.

Along with the free sweat sessions, guests can enjoy food and refreshments from local spots including R&D Foods and Van Leeuwen, a silent auction to support the Chelsea Piers Scholarship Foundation (CPSF), exclusive tours with the facility's Membership and Training Team, as well as patio games and giveaways.

The adult fitness club will feature four boutique-style studios including an infrared studio for heated classes, cardio and strength areas, a Kids Clubhouse for babysitting, and a members-only social and co-working space. More than 100 weekly fitness classes will be on offer, as well as specialty workshops, personal training and community events. There will also be a cafe open to both members and the general public that will serve smooths, salads, juices, sandwiches and more. The 60,000-square-foot sports facility will include two boarded soccer fields, a learn-to-swim pool, a gymnastics training center and rental spaces for both children and adult-focused events.



If you already have an All-Access membership to Chelsea Piers Fitness clubs, you will have immediate access to the new Prospect Heights location. And if you're a resident of the Pacific Park development, in which the new Chelsea Piers facilities are located, you can enjoy a private entrance to the fitness center as well as exclusive gym membership rates.