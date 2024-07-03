Even if you can’t summer in Italy, you can drink like you can with the new Terrazza Aperitivo series hosted by Ci Siamo, the Manhattan West pasta purveyor from chef Hillary Sterling and Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group. And they’re toasting the season by partnering with some of New York’s most beloved barrooms.

RECOMMENDED: The 50 best bars in NYC for classic cocktails, craft beer and expert wine selections

Throughout the summer, the Italian-inspired restaurant (440 West 33rd Street Suite #100) will offer a series of special one-night aperitivos on its stunning third-floor terrazza, to be enjoyed alongside outdoor cocktails from participating NYC bars, light bites, Empire State views and freshly spun tunes from a live DJ.

Kicking off on Thursday, July 11, the team from Peachy’s (the chic Doyers Street cocktail lounge tucked beneath Chinese Tuxedo) will take over the terrace from 5:30 to 9pm. They’d be followed by the folks from Temple Bar, that moody martini-making favorite over on Lafayette, on Sunday, August 11, from 4pm to 8pm.

The series will continue that Friday, August 16 with the bar staff from the nautically-inspired cocktail haunt and raw-bar destination Grand Army at 5:30pm to 9pm. The month will finish off with a pop-up from the acclaimed Dead Rabbit (currently the number 33 barroom in all of North America, per the World’s 50 Best list) on Sunday, August 25, from 5pm to 9pm. And for the grand finale, the playful East Village drinkery Mister Paradise will move on in on Tuesday, September 3, from 5:30pm to 9pm.

Guests can save their spot on the terrace by RSVPing on SevenRooms. Orders for both drinks and food (the aperitivo menu includes stuff like an olive-studded pizzette and a porchetta panino) will be charged on-site.