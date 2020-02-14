Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Columbus Circle underground food hall is serving pizza dumplings
News / Eating

Columbus Circle underground food hall is serving pizza dumplings

By Bao Ong Posted: Friday February 14 2020, 2:50pm

Columbus Circle underground food hall is serving pizza dumplings
Photography: Alexander Marketing

Taking the subway never felt so New York.

At the Turnstyle Underground Market, located inside the 59th Street-Columbus Circle subway station, two staples of every New Yorker’s diet come together: pizza and dumplings. As part of the food hall’s 2020 Mash-Up Series that launched earlier this week, Lisa’s Dumplings and Champion Pizza have developed a recipe where a dumpling is filled with pork sausage and pizza sauce ($8.99 for a box of seven).

Photography: Alexander Marketing

“We’re always looking to do creative things to draw people to the market,” says Jonathan Greenberg, Turnstyle’s leasing director.

Pizza and dumplings are perennial favorites among our best cheap eats in NYC, but we haven’t seen this type of collaboration before. If you want an order before catching the train, the dumplings will be sold at Lisa’s Dumplings daily 11am-8pm through Feb. 21st. 

Photography: Alexander Marketing

There’s also a boozy bubble tea stemming from a collaboration between vendors Drunken Panda and Merchants’ Gate, where you can buy a 16-ounce cocktail with rum, black tea, raspberry lemonade and mango bubbles ($12).

Other possible upcoming collaborations include chocolate pierogis and a frozen yogurt drink with alcohol.

We’ll be checking it out soon (after all, there’s bound to be an MTA delay).

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Bao Ong

Bao Ong edits and writes about all things culinary, everything from restaurant openings and chefs to reviews and trend stories. Bao started his career as a newspaper reporter at the St. Paul Pioneer Press before moving to New York to attend culinary school. While training in the kitchen, he started blogging for one of the first major food blogs (RIP, The Strong Buzz) and worked for restaurant critic Gael Greene. Before Time Out, Bao was with Bon Appétit, where he was the research editor. He previously was the Weekend Fare columnist for The New York Times covering culinary events around the city and has contributed to Serious Eats, Travel + Leisure, Newsweek, Condé Nast Traveler and Gotham magazine, among others. When Bao isn't dining out or cooking, he's obsessed with tennis and plays competitively on a few leagues and the occasional tournament.

Bao has been with Time Out since 2019, and is the New York food and drink editor. Reach him at bao.ong@timeout.com or connect with him on Twitter @baohaus or Instagram @baohaus.

Latest news

    More news