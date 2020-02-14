Columbus Circle underground food hall is serving pizza dumplings

Taking the subway never felt so New York.

At the Turnstyle Underground Market, located inside the 59th Street-Columbus Circle subway station, two staples of every New Yorker’s diet come together: pizza and dumplings. As part of the food hall’s 2020 Mash-Up Series that launched earlier this week, Lisa’s Dumplings and Champion Pizza have developed a recipe where a dumpling is filled with pork sausage and pizza sauce ($8.99 for a box of seven).

Photography: Alexander Marketing

“We’re always looking to do creative things to draw people to the market,” says Jonathan Greenberg, Turnstyle’s leasing director.

Pizza and dumplings are perennial favorites among our best cheap eats in NYC, but we haven’t seen this type of collaboration before. If you want an order before catching the train, the dumplings will be sold at Lisa’s Dumplings daily 11am-8pm through Feb. 21st.

Photography: Alexander Marketing

There’s also a boozy bubble tea stemming from a collaboration between vendors Drunken Panda and Merchants’ Gate, where you can buy a 16-ounce cocktail with rum, black tea, raspberry lemonade and mango bubbles ($12).

Other possible upcoming collaborations include chocolate pierogis and a frozen yogurt drink with alcohol.

We’ll be checking it out soon (after all, there’s bound to be an MTA delay).