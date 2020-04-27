Coney Island is holding a design contest for the most creative masks

If we must wear masks, they might as well be fabulous.

Coney Island USA, the not-for-profit arts center, and Spectrum News NY1 are hosting a mask design contest called "Put on a Funny Face" now through May 25—seeking New York's best creations made at home.

To participate, there are 11 categories to model your masks after, other than that, the sky is the limit!:

Best Overall Mask: Our top prize

Our top prize One New York Mask: Best design that celebrates NYC, as selected by Spectrum News NY1

Best design that celebrates NYC, as selected by Spectrum News NY1 Coney Themed Mask: You know we want to see some Coney stuff

You know we want to see some Coney stuff Mermaid/Neptune Mask: Honoring the most wonderful of sea creatures

Honoring the most wonderful of sea creatures Formal Mask: Puttin' on the Ritz now means putting on a mask

Puttin' on the Ritz now means putting on a mask Historical Mask: We like Olde stuff

We like Olde stuff Kids Mask: A mask for a kid, or a mask that makes you a kid. You decide! (CDC only recommends masks for kids over 2-years old - no babies!)

A mask for a kid, or a mask that makes you a kid. You decide! (CDC only recommends masks for kids over 2-years old - no babies!) The People's Choice: We will let the general public vote for their favorite

We will let the general public vote for their favorite The Judges' Choice: The corrupt and inebriated Judges from the Mermaid Parade will "pick" their favorite

There will also be two special prizes:

Community Service: For the mask makers or organization who have best served the community

For the mask makers or organization who have best served the community Best Mask Wearing Encouragement Meme: We all need to mask up. Let's see your propaganda.

Coney Island USA will not consider any N-95 or other professional-level PPE masks. The only exception will be for customized masks worn by healthcare and essential services workers.

"Although it may seem that culture has recently ground to a halt, we don't see it that way," the organization said in a statement. "While our hearts break for the lives lost and those suffering, it goes without saying that we are awed by the bravery (and worry about the safety) of those on the front lines. We also recognize the incredible resilience of the American spirit demonstrated every day in so many different ways. And one of our favorite ways is in the seemingly endless and awesome mask designs that people are creating."

A panel of "celebrity judges" will decide which masks will take first place, although who they are is currently a mystery. You can enter the challenge here. Winners will be announced on June 1.

If you have questions while crafting your creations, you can join the competition's Facebook group.

