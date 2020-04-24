Need a little sun in your life? This new video may help. Andrea McArdle, the original star of Broadway's Annie, leads a rousing rendition of that show's optimistic anthem, "Tomorrow," in an adorable and inspiring group sing-along to benefit for Shields for Heroes, which provides protection for healthcare workers and others in harm's way during the pandemic.

Joining McArdle in this chorus of hope is Sarah Jessica Parker, who also played the copper-topped orphan in Annie's original Broadway run. The former moppets are surrounded by a galaxy of stars from Broadway and beyond, including Hamilton's Christopher Jackson, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Alan Cumming, Bridget Everett, Billy Eichner, Robin Lord Taylor, Molly Ringwald, Mo Rocca, Linda Lavin, Norm Lewis, Kerry Butler, Lisa Loeb, Mary Testa, Ana Gasteyer, Tonya Pinkins, Justin Vivian Bond, Lilli Cooper, John Cariani, Ken Ard, Michelle Hurd, Aneesa Folds, Heather Christian, Garret Dillahunt, Gabrielle Hamilton, Jessica Vosk, Rebecca Hornstein, Adrienne Hurd-Tanner, Capathia Jenkins, Heather Litteer, Taylor Louderman, Shakina Nayfack, Pickles, Molly Pope, Kelli Rabke, Terry Radigan, Ben Rimalower, Drew Brody, Clay Brown, Ari Shapiro and Bea Wilderman. Healthcare workers also join in, along with several pets.

#TomorrowToday has been conceived and directed by downtown showman Julian Fleisher, who calls "Tomorrow" his "number-one favorite" show tune, and credits McArdle's participation with making the project happen. The singers are accompanied by ace pianist Billy Stritch. For more information about Shields For Heroes and to make a donation, visit the Shields for Heroes website.

Watch the #TomorrowToday video here:

RECOMMENDED: Watch Andrea McArdle perform "Tomorrow" in 1977 on our list of the best Tony Awards performances of all time.

