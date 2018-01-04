  • News
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Cookie dough bar DŌ now offers classes in NYC

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Thursday January 4 2018, 1:12pm

Cookie dough bar DŌ now offers classes in NYC
Photograph: Courtesy Dina Joanna Coloma

Since it’s too damn cold to wait outside for treats from (NYC’s insanely popular and safe-to-eat cookie dough shop), here’s your chance to learn how to make the sugary goodness at home.

RECOMMENDED: The best baking classes in NYC everyone should take 

That’s right, creator Kristen Tomlan has launched a Cookie AcaDŌmy at her brick-and-mortar location (550 LaGuardia Pl) in Greenwich Village, and it sounds DŌPE!

The main class offered is Cookie Dough 101 ($85), during which you’ll learn about Tomlan’s success, master her recipe and stir up the no-bake treat for yourself. There are also classes available for kids as well as couples ($150 for two), just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The first class takes place on January 11, but it’s already sold out. (We’re not shocked.) We suggest you don’t wait another minute and reserve your spot for the next one ASAP.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Jennifer Picht

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest