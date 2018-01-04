Cookie dough bar DŌ now offers classes in NYC

Since it’s too damn cold to wait outside for treats from DŌ (NYC’s insanely popular and safe-to-eat cookie dough shop), here’s your chance to learn how to make the sugary goodness at home.

That’s right, creator Kristen Tomlan has launched a Cookie AcaDŌmy at her brick-and-mortar location (550 LaGuardia Pl) in Greenwich Village, and it sounds DŌPE!

The main class offered is Cookie Dough 101 ($85), during which you’ll learn about Tomlan’s success, master her recipe and stir up the no-bake treat for yourself. There are also classes available for kids as well as couples ($150 for two), just in time for Valentine’s Day.



The first class takes place on January 11, but it’s already sold out. (We’re not shocked.) We suggest you don’t wait another minute and reserve your spot for the next one ASAP.

