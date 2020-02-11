Cote steakhouse is serving Parasite's iconic ram-don dish

The 2020 Oscars were a historic night: Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite won multiple awards and was both the first non-English film and first South Korean film to take home the honor of Best Picture at the awards ceremony.

The movie, a searing commentary on class inequality, follows the Kims as they hoodwink a wealthy and out-of-touch family, one-by-one, installing themselves as house staff.

On the night of Parasite’s big Oscars win, many restaurants focused on Korean-inspired cooking—such as Bushwick’s hip Kichin—congratulated the film's cast. Now, the famed steakhouse Cote is taking that one step further and offering the movie’s iconic ram-don dish.

Ram-don, an instant noodle dish made with steak developed for the movie, is one of the many ways the Joon-ho cleverly inspects wealth disparity.

The term ram-don was created by the set’s translator, a conjunction of ramen and udon that she thought American audiences would understand better than its true Korean name, jjapaguri. The dish combines two types of instant noodles, the Chinese-style Chapagetti ramen noodles alongside the Japanese Neoguri udon, an amalgamation reflecting Japan’s occupation of Korea. In the movie, Joon-ho uses a premium cut of steak to identify that even when this obscenely wealthy family tries to have a humble, casual meal, they still do it in the most extravagant way possible.

The dish will be available on Cote’s late-night menu for $18 in honor of the film, from Thursday-Saturday from 10pm 'til late. In fact, the restaurant's coming somewhat full circle with the offering as Cote hosted the afterparty for Parasite’s premiere earlier last year.



Cote is located at 16 W 22nd St, New York, NY 10010.