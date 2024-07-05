Hot Dog summer is here. While my love of hot dogs is an all-year affair, summer is when it hits an all-time high. And clearly, I’m not the only one. In New York alone, we have over 4,000 hot dog stands, hot dog races at the Brooklyn Cyclones are built into each game and Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest is as traditional as the 4th of July fireworks. Heck, here at Time Out, we celebrated the power of the tube-shaped meat for our first-ever Hot Dog Week. Lucky for us, Crif Dogs (113 St. Marks Place) knows what’s up, and is giving us a killer deal to feed our habit.

Every Monday and Wednesday in July, Crif Dogs, which is on our best hot dogs list this summer, is giving out free hot dogs for all to enjoy. Using the Blackbird app—a loyalty program that rewards restaurant regulars—hot dog enthusiasts can grab any dog on the menu for free, from the Everything Dog with cream cheese and scallions to the bacon-wrapped Elote Dog with chipotle mayo, corn and a sprinkle of cotija cheese. Since you are saving all this dough, we recommend snagging the East Village Tater Tots (Parmesan cheese, truffle oil and herbs) and a frozen cocktail for the ultimate summer snack.

To get in on the fun, download the app and tap at the counter to secure your dog. And that is, “Frankly the best.”