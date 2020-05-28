Daily Provisions’s popular breakfast sandwiches and donuts are back for takeout

As New York City approaches the first phase of reopening, the original location of Daily Provisions is now offering two menu items that will help remind us what life was like before the current crisis: donuts and breakfast sandwiches.

The popular daytime cafe—a part of Danny Meyers’s Union Square Hospitality Group (including stalwarts like Gramercy Tavern and Union Square Café, located around the corner)—opened today with a limited menu that’s available 9am-1pm Wednesday through Sunday. There are nearly 20 restaurants under USHG, which all closed in March before the state shut down all dine-in establishments, but this is the first to reopen by the notable restaurateur.

The crullers ($4.50 each, available with cinnamon sugar or maple glaze) and BEC ($8 for a hefty bacon, egg and cheese sandwich) are available—along with cold brew—for ordering online with contactless pickup. While delivery is expected to be available soon, there’s a new provisions section of the menu where you can buy hot sauce, Salt and Straw ice cream and the thick-cut Berkshire bacon used in the breakfast sandwich.

“This is our first USHG business to reopen since the shutdown,” a Union Square Hospitality Group rep noted an email. “And we hope to be able to announce more pickup and delivery activity from our other restaurants in the weeks to come!”

