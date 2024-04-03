[title]
One of New York City's largest celebrations of Chinese food, culture and heritage is back, and it's firing up an even bigger calendar of events for 2024. After Dragon Fest's successful run in 2023, where it attracted 200,000 attendees across five events, the festival will be kicking off on Saturday, April 16 with an expanded lineup of 16 events across Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens.
Attendees can explore culinary traditions from nearly every province of China, with over 100 different Chinese dishes on offer, from slurp-ready soup dumplings to sugar-coated chestnuts, lotus root sandwiches to grilled cold noodles. Among the 2024 food vendors are Peking House, MáLà Project, Lady Wong, Kopatiam, Mochi Doki, Qing Mu, Na Tart, Jixiang BBQ and dim sum classic Nom Wah.
This year’s sponsors will also be on hand doling out tasty food and drink options, from local favorites like Flushing's xiao long bao purveyor Nan Xiang, to global names including hot-pot chain Haidilao and the Beijing-based beverage brand Chi Forest, known for its popular flavored, zero-calorie sparkling waters.
Along with that array of tastings, Dragon Fest will also include experiential activities and market fairs showcasing local artists and cultural traditions, like China's folksy sugar painting.
You can check out the full lineup at the Dragon Fest website, as well as the calendar of festival dates and locations below. Score free tickets to the April 6th opening event on Eventbrite, taking place at 828 Broadway from 10am to 6pm.
|
Date
|
Event Location
|
Address
|
4/6/2024
|
Broadway, 12nd-13rd Street
|
835 Broadway, New York, NY 10003
|
4/20/2024
|
6th Avenue, 29th-31st Street
|
865 6th Ave, New York, NY 10001
|
4/21/2024
|
2nd Avenue, 9-10th Street
|
156 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003
|
5/25/2024
|
Astor Place
|
4 Astor Pl, New York, NY 10003
|
6/16/2024
|
BK: 7th Avenue, 5-6th Street
|
267 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215
|
6/22/2024
|
Washington Square Park North, 5th-University Place
|
5 Washington Square N, New York, NY 10003
|
7/13/2024
|
6th Avenue, 22nd-23rd Street
|
700 6th Ave, New York, NY 10010
|
7/21/2024
|
7th Avenue, 56-57th Street
|
881 7th Ave, New York, NY 10019
|
8/10/2024
|
Washington Square Park North, 5th-MacDougal
|
19 Washington Square N, New York, NY 10012
|
8/24/2024
|
Broadway, 12-14TH Street
|
850 Broadway, New York, NY 10003
|
8/25/2024
|
4th Avenue, 12-13th Street
|
123 4th Ave, New York, NY 10003
|
8/31/2024
|
Queens: Queens blvd, Yellowstone-72nd road
|
10628 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills, NY 11375
|
9/8/2024
|
Astor Place
|
4 Astor Pl, New York, NY 10003
|
9/28/2024
|
Broadway, 114-115th Street
|
2937 Broadway, New York, NY 10025
|
10/5/2024
|
4th Avenue, 12-13th Street
|
123 4th Ave, New York, NY 10003
|
10/6/2024
|
6th Avenue, 29th-31st Street
|
865 6th Ave, New York, NY 10001