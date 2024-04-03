One of New York City's largest celebrations of Chinese food, culture and heritage is back, and it's firing up an even bigger calendar of events for 2024. After Dragon Fest's successful run in 2023, where it attracted 200,000 attendees across five events, the festival will be kicking off on Saturday, April 16 with an expanded lineup of 16 events across Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens.

Attendees can explore culinary traditions from nearly every province of China, with over 100 different Chinese dishes on offer, from slurp-ready soup dumplings to sugar-coated chestnuts, lotus root sandwiches to grilled cold noodles. Among the 2024 food vendors are Peking House, MáLà Project, Lady Wong, Kopatiam, Mochi Doki, Qing Mu, Na Tart, Jixiang BBQ and dim sum classic Nom Wah.

This year’s sponsors will also be on hand doling out tasty food and drink options, from local favorites like Flushing's xiao long bao purveyor Nan Xiang, to global names including hot-pot chain Haidilao and the Beijing-based beverage brand Chi Forest, known for its popular flavored, zero-calorie sparkling waters.

Along with that array of tastings, Dragon Fest will also include experiential activities and market fairs showcasing local artists and cultural traditions, like China's folksy sugar painting.

You can check out the full lineup at the Dragon Fest website, as well as the calendar of festival dates and locations below. Score free tickets to the April 6th opening event on Eventbrite, taking place at 828 Broadway from 10am to 6pm.