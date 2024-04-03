New York
Dragon Fest
Dragon Fest is back with an even bigger lineup for 2024

It’s NYC’s premier Chinese food and cultural fest.

Christina Izzo
One of New York City's largest celebrations of Chinese food, culture and heritage is back, and it's firing up an even bigger calendar of events for 2024. After Dragon Fest's successful run in 2023, where it attracted 200,000 attendees across five events, the festival will be kicking off on Saturday, April 16 with an expanded lineup of 16 events across Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. 

Attendees can explore culinary traditions from nearly every province of China, with over 100 different Chinese dishes on offer, from slurp-ready soup dumplings to sugar-coated chestnuts, lotus root sandwiches to grilled cold noodles. Among the 2024 food vendors are Peking House, MáLà Project, Lady Wong, Kopatiam, Mochi Doki, Qing Mu, Na Tart, Jixiang BBQ and dim sum classic Nom Wah. 

RECOMMENDED: The 29 best Chinese spots in NYC, from classic dim sum destinations and speakeasy-style venues

This year’s sponsors will also be on hand doling out tasty food and drink options, from local favorites like Flushing's xiao long bao purveyor Nan Xiang, to global names including hot-pot chain Haidilao and the Beijing-based beverage brand Chi Forest, known for its popular flavored, zero-calorie sparkling waters. 

Along with that array of tastings, Dragon Fest will also include experiential activities and market fairs showcasing local artists and cultural traditions, like China's folksy sugar painting. 

You can check out the full lineup at the Dragon Fest website, as well as the calendar of festival dates and locations below. Score free tickets to the April 6th opening event on Eventbrite, taking place at 828 Broadway from 10am to 6pm.  

Date

Event Location

Address

4/6/2024

Broadway, 12nd-13rd Street

835 Broadway, New York, NY 10003

4/20/2024

6th Avenue, 29th-31st Street

865 6th Ave, New York, NY 10001

4/21/2024

2nd Avenue, 9-10th Street

156 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003

5/25/2024

Astor Place

4 Astor Pl, New York, NY 10003

6/16/2024

BK: 7th Avenue, 5-6th Street

267 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215

6/22/2024

Washington Square Park North, 5th-University Place

5 Washington Square N, New York, NY 10003

7/13/2024

6th Avenue, 22nd-23rd Street

700 6th Ave, New York, NY 10010

7/21/2024

7th Avenue, 56-57th Street

881 7th Ave, New York, NY 10019

8/10/2024

Washington Square Park North, 5th-MacDougal

19 Washington Square N, New York, NY 10012

8/24/2024

Broadway, 12-14TH Street

850 Broadway, New York, NY 10003

8/25/2024

4th Avenue, 12-13th Street

123 4th Ave, New York, NY 10003

8/31/2024

Queens: Queens blvd, Yellowstone-72nd road

10628 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills, NY 11375

9/8/2024

Astor Place

4 Astor Pl, New York, NY 10003

9/28/2024

Broadway, 114-115th Street

2937 Broadway, New York, NY 10025

10/5/2024

4th Avenue, 12-13th Street

123 4th Ave, New York, NY 10003

10/6/2024

6th Avenue, 29th-31st Street

865 6th Ave, New York, NY 10001

