Eataly is throwing an 18-hour party in Flatiron today

With 48,000-square-feet of high-quality Italian goodies, Eataly Flatiron is already a good time as is. But the vibrant Italian marketplace and retail concept at 200 Fifth Avenue is amping the fun up even further with an all-day 18-hour-long celebration of New York on Tuesday, May 21, taking over its counters, cafés and restaurant concepts with food tastings, live DJs, art installations and more.

RECOMMENDED: The 26 best Italian restaurants in NYC, including red-sauce joints, fine-dining spots and more

After kicking off this morning with a 6am Daybreaker community dance party and yoga session, the open-to-the-public “Eataly Loves NYC” shindig will stretch until midnight tonight, showing off brand-new renovations and upgrades to the now 14-year-old collection of shopping areas, cafés, and restaurants, including the debut of the space's new Caffè Vergnano coffee counter and a restyling of Pesce, Flatiron’s seafood restaurant.

From 11am to 11pm, attendees can explore a storewide tasting with more than 20 local businesses and Italian producers. After that, you can take in the public unveiling of the fresh, new design for the store’s Fifth Avenue, by New York-based artist Jade Purple Brown. And then from 6pm until midnight, the venue's La Piazza restaurant will be transformed into a dance floor, with a lineup of DJs including Mike D of Beastie Boys fame and DJ Stretch Armstrong. Throughout the night, guests will still be able to enjoy the full Eataly experience, with counters, restaurants, and the marketplace open late to fuel all your moves.

All events are free and open to the public, but food and drinks are not included and will be available to purchase.

The Eataly team has been quite busy lately—just last month, the global retail debuted its first ever private-label pasta line, with options like rigatoni and linguine all made with 100% heirloom Italian wheat and mountain spring water. Now available in over 50 Eataly stores worldwide, the new pasta range was, of course, celebrated with pasta-themed events and restaurant activations all month long. What can we say, Italians know how to party!