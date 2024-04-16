After a successful run last spring, fine-dining favorite Eleven Madison Park is bringing back its bakery pop-up Bake It Nice this month.

Kicking off on Saturday, April 20 and running through Saturday, May 11, the seasonal spin-off gives New York eaters the chance to try one of the world's best restaurants without forking over a hefty fee for that famed, four-star tasting menu.

Eleven Madison Park’s Executive Pastry Chef, Laura Cronin, will be spearheading this year's plant-based offerings at the pop-up, including a one-of-a-kind croissant-inspired pastry available in a trio of tasty-sounding flavors: candied hazelnut and vanilla, chocolate and pretzel praline, and strawberry-rhubarb and orange blossom.

In addition to the pastry team's delicious creations, the Bake It Nice pop-up will also offer agua fresca from the restaurant's Beverage Director Sebastian Tollius's team: choose between quenchers like hibiscus-passionfruit or cucumber-ginger. There will also be Devoción Coffee to go, as well as a selection of Eleven Madison Home products, like their jarred granolas (blueberry-lemon, cherry-pistachio) for sale. (Pro tip: with Mother's Day coming up on Sunday, May 12, you can consider the pop-up a great opportunity to find a yummy something special for mom.)

The Bake It Nice pop-up will launch outside the iconic restaurant at the northeast edge of Madison Square Park beginning this Saturday between 11am and 1pm, or until sold out. It will return on April 27, May 4 and May 11, and we expect long lines, so plan accordingly!

Get a sneak peek of the pastries and tarts on offer below, as well as those refreshing agua frescas:

Eleven Madison Park Eleven Madison Park's Bake It Nice pop-up

