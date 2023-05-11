Elsewhere unveils its rooftop live music lineup for summer

Sprawling East Williamsburg music venue Elsewhere is starting the summer season early with its rooftop lineup of live performances, dance parties and special events, which kicks off with an opening party on Thursday, May 18.

Running from May through July, the Johnson Avenue nightclub and arts space will welcome more than 35 emerging artists and returning favorites to its open-air, 5,000-square-foot rooftop, including Dutch DJ Jarreau Vandal, Cali-cool electro-pop crooner Neggy Gemmy, Brooklyn indie rockers Widowspeak and Atlanta rapper Father. Parties will include a big Memorial Day bash and a July 4 celebration, as well as groovy takeovers by Hot Honey, Tiki Disco and more. The venue will also host Pride 2023 programming with a multi-feature event including artists like DJ Gay Panic, Amorphous, BAYNK and Rochelle Jordan.

Along with the performance line-up, the rooftop will feature a revamped food and beverage menu (details on specific items coming soon), so that you can take in those fresh beats and skyline sunsets with a frozen bev in hand. In the meantime, check out Elsewhere's summer rooftop lineup below:

MAY:

Thursday, May 18: Jarreau Vandal

Friday, May 19: Conducta (Open to Close)

Saturday, May 20: Jessy Lanza (DJ Set) + Pelada (DJ Set)

Sunday, May 21: FLOORPLAN aka Robert & Lyric Hood

Thursday, May 25: jamesjamesjames

Friday, May 26: Dazegxd + gum.mp3 + Swami Sound

Saturday, May 27: ODD SOUL: Keys N Krates

Sunday, May 28: South House vs. Naija House

Monday, May 29: Elsewhere Memorial Day w/ bad tuner + Special Guests

Tuesday, May 30: Hailu Mergia

JUNE:

Friday, June 2: Qrion

Monday, June 5: Hadji Gaviota

Friday, June 9: Miane

Saturday, June 10: Justin Jay

Sunday, June 11: Donavan’s Yard

Tuesday, June 13: Neggy Gemmy

Wednesday, June 14: Maurice Brown

Thursday, June 15: Satin Jackets

Friday, June 16: Surf Mesa

Saturday, June 17: Anna Lunoe

Sunday, June 18: Soul Summit

Thursday, June 22: Kaleena Zanders

Friday, June 30: SOSA

JULY: