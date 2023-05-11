New York
Photograph: Courtesy Luis Nieto DickensElsewhere

Elsewhere unveils its rooftop live music lineup for summer

Live tunes AND skyline views? Count us in.

Written by
Christina Izzo
Sprawling East Williamsburg music venue Elsewhere is starting the summer season early with its rooftop lineup of live performances, dance parties and special events, which kicks off with an opening party on Thursday, May 18. 

Running from May through July, the Johnson Avenue nightclub and arts space will welcome more than 35 emerging artists and returning favorites to its open-air, 5,000-square-foot rooftop, including Dutch DJ Jarreau Vandal, Cali-cool electro-pop crooner Neggy Gemmy, Brooklyn indie rockers Widowspeak and Atlanta rapper Father. Parties will include a big Memorial Day bash and a July 4 celebration, as well as groovy takeovers by Hot Honey, Tiki Disco and more. The venue will also host Pride 2023 programming with a multi-feature event including artists like DJ Gay Panic, Amorphous, BAYNK and Rochelle Jordan.

RECOMMENDED: NYC's best summer music festivals of 2023

Along with the performance line-up, the rooftop will feature a revamped food and beverage menu (details on specific items coming soon), so that you can take in those fresh beats and skyline sunsets with a frozen bev in hand. In the meantime, check out Elsewhere's summer rooftop lineup below: 

MAY:

  • Thursday, May 18: Jarreau Vandal
  • Friday, May 19: Conducta (Open to Close)
  • Saturday, May 20: Jessy Lanza (DJ Set) + Pelada (DJ Set)
  • Sunday, May 21: FLOORPLAN aka Robert & Lyric Hood
  • Thursday, May 25: jamesjamesjames
  • Friday, May 26: Dazegxd + gum.mp3 + Swami Sound
  • Saturday, May 27: ODD SOUL: Keys N Krates
  • Sunday, May 28: South House vs. Naija House
  • Monday, May 29: Elsewhere Memorial Day w/ bad tuner + Special Guests
  • Tuesday, May 30: Hailu Mergia

JUNE:

  • Friday, June 2: Qrion
  • Monday, June 5: Hadji Gaviota
  • Friday, June 9: Miane
  • Saturday, June 10: Justin Jay
  • Sunday, June 11: Donavan’s Yard
  • Tuesday, June 13: Neggy Gemmy
  • Wednesday, June 14: Maurice Brown
  • Thursday, June 15: Satin Jackets
  • Friday, June 16: Surf Mesa
  • Saturday, June 17: Anna Lunoe
  • Sunday, June 18: Soul Summit
  • Thursday, June 22: Kaleena Zanders
  • Friday, June 30: SOSA

JULY:

  • Tuesday, July 4: Elsewhere 4th of July w/ Special Guests
  • Friday, July 7: Baltra
  • Sunday, July 9: Hot Honey Sundays
  • Tuesday, July 11: Widowspeak
  • Wednesday, July 12: Brothertiger
  • Friday, July 14: Tom & Collins
  • Saturday, July 15: Hermitude (DJ Set)
  • Tuesday, July 18: Father
  • Friday, July 21: Seb Wildblood
  • Sunday, July 23: Tiki Disco
  • Friday, July 28: Black Rave Culture
  • Saturday, July 29: Devault

