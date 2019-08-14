Emmy Squared will offer free pizza delivery to Jacob Riis beach this Saturday only

— the —we knew Emmy Squared had to make the list as a standout newer pizza spot giving old-school legends a run for their money. When the follow-up to Emily and Matt Hyland's hyped Clinton Hill spot, Emily, opened in Williamsburg in 2016, they gained notoriety for their Detroit-style pies, characterized by their square shape with unique flavor combinations. A former Time Out restaurant critic As we put together our recent print issue covering everything about the life of piesthe absolute best pizza in New York City Emmy Squared had to make the list as a standout newer pizza spot giving old-school legends a run for their money. When the follow-up to Emily and Matt Hyland's hyped Clinton Hill spot, Emily, opened in Williamsburg in 2016, they gained notoriety for their Detroit-style pies, characterized by their square shape with unique flavor combinations. A former Time Out restaurant critic dubbed the restaurant "one transplant we happily welcome to New York" with "dreamy caramelized crusts." Emmy Squared also has a location in the West Village and East Village; the lauded pizza spot is a sister to Rhode Island-inspired, Violet which we gave four stars to earlier this year.



With their eyes set on expansion throughout the city (the Hyland's have multiple new locations in the works), Emmy Squared is now docking at the beach, too. This Saturday only, the Midwestern-style spot will offer free pizza delivery to The People's Beach at Colombian food by Palenque or ceviche from La Cevicheria, the lines can run ludicrously long. Hack your weekend beach day by skipping the crowds, in favor of pre-ordered pies that will come to you. With their eyes set on expansion throughout the city (the Hyland's have multiple new locations in the works), Emmy Squared is now docking at the beach, too. This Saturday only, the Midwestern-style spot will offer free pizza delivery to The People's Beach at Jacob Riis Park . While Jacob Riis, much like the Rockaways , already has a food court with options like ice cream scoops from Ample Hills,the lines can run ludicrously long. Hack your weekend beach day by skipping the crowds, in favor of pre-ordered pies that will come to you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmy Squared (@emmysquaredpizza) on Aug 11, 2019 at 4:46am PDT

Pick up for Emmy Squared's signature pies —such as "The Roni Supreme" with Calabrian chilies, "The Emmy" with ranch or "The Big Ang" with vodka sauce — will be available from 1-1:45pm at the parking lot. Unless you are the magical New York unicorn with a car, getting to Jacob Riis can otherwise feel like a real schlep. And nothing says lazy beach day than having your food brought right to your umbrella set-up (well, the parking lot is as close as it's going to get). If the cheese oozes all over, you can just hop in the ocean for a rinse. Best eaten with a group of friends, though we won't judge you if you want to order a pie just for yourself. It's the weekend, baby!

Jacob Riis Beach parking is located at 157 Rockaway Beach Blvd, Rockaway Park, NY 11694.

Pie orders must be placed by Friday, August 16th by emailing catering@pizzalovesemily.com with payment made by 12pm EST.

RECOMMENDED: The best things to do at the Jacob Riis Park Beach Bazaar.