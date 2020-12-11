Empire State Building will flicker like a candle for Hanukkah

New York City's most iconic building is going to become a massive menorah candle for Hannukah this year.

The Empire State Building will shine blue and white across eight days and will display a huge flickering candle in its mast. You can catch the display nightly on December 11-18.

RECOMMENDED: Where to see stunning holiday lights in NYC

Since 2012, the building has used a state-of-the-art LED lighting system, capable of displaying more than 16 million colors. It routinely displays combinations of colors to mark various occasions and holidays throughout the year. For Christmas, the tower teamed up with iHeartMedia for a light show with music (on Z100 and LiteFM) at 8pm, December 19-25.

The Empire State Building isn't the only huge light display in NYC this Hanukkah—both the Manhattan and Brooklyn Grand Army Plazas compete for the World’s Largest Hanukkah Menorah. The Manhattan menorah is 32 feet high and 4,000 pounds of steel and sits across from The Plaza hotel (lightings take place around 5:30pm, though it's around 3:30pm on Friday and 8pm on Saturday, bookending the Sabbath, according to nycgo.com). Prospect Park's menorah is about the same size and hosts lightings at 6pm most evenings, with Fridays at 3:30pm and Saturdays at 7pm.

