Waterside dining, rooftop imbibing and eating and drinking on patios all have their charms, and you can do all three under one metaphorical roof at Time Out Market New York in Brooklyn this season.

Photograph: Courtesy of Filip Wolak

Picture this: You’re strolling across cinematic DUMBO’s iconic cobblestones when you happen upon a slip of space tucked away on Dock Street. It’s the market’s darling patio, replete with rows of picnic tables and a sweet peek at the postcard tableau of Jane’s Carousel and the East River. Wish you were here? Why, you’ve already arrived.

Photograph: Courtesy of Tom Hislop

Meander a little longer and you’ll find another of the market’s al fresco arrangements. Brooklyn Bridge Park has myriad merits, and the market’s adjacent water-facing sidewalk seats rank high among them. Still on land and even closer to the shore than the picnic table area, barely a zag off the park’s beaten path, the swath of tables is the park’s premier people watching locale, with enough food and drink options inside to linger through, breakfast, lunch, dinner and beyond.

Photograph: Courtesy of Ali Garber

And for a little something extra, when only a wink and an ‘I know a place’ will do, the market’s rooftop is unparalleled. Hidden on 55 Water Street’s 5th floor and poised between the inimitable Brooklyn Manhattan bridges, the shimmering river between them and the Manhattan skyline beyond, the spot’s snapshot alone is worth the price, but you can nab a ‘gram, beer, wine or cocktail in hand, without any pesky admission fees. (It’s such a lovely vista, in fact, that you’ll often see wedding parties posing against the stunning backdrop!)

All together, Time Out Market New York’s three distinct outdoor spaces span 3,000 square feet with 112 seats between them, and you can ferry food from oodles of vendors to any one of them. Whether you’re dining on Dock Street, tucking in by the water or toasting on the rooftop, the outdoor opportunities are almost endless.