Exclusive: Hear from 'Hot Ones' star Sean Evans at this spicy conversation in NYC

Mega popular YouTube series Hot Ones is known “the show with hot questions and even hotter wings.” Sean Evans interviews celebrities while they try to eat incredibly spicy wings, but now he’ll be the one answering the questions during this fun event at The Paley Museum in midtown.

"Hot Ones: A Spicy Evening with Sean Evans and the Hit YouTube Talk Show," the latest PaleyLive program, promises a behind-the-scenes look at the smash internet sensation. See it on Tuesday, June 18.

If you haven't seen Hot Ones, here's how it works: Evans sits at a table with a celebrity and they talk while they eat progressively hotter wings. Stars have been known to curse and cry as the wings get hotter—and somehow Evans maintains his composure the entire time. Featured stars have included Jennifer Lawrence, Kevin Hart, Conan O’Brien, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, and more.

So far, Hot Ones has produced more than 300 episodes since 2015, and viewers, well, eat them up. Hot Ones has racked up more than 27 billion minutes of views, making the series a true pop culture phenomenon. The show was even featured in a Saturday Night Live skit recently.

The Paley Museum event will include a sneak peek screening of an upcoming episode, followed by a conversation about the show's secret sauce for success. In addition to Evans, other Hot Ones speakers include the show's senior producer Domonique Burroughs and its creator Chris Schonberger.

Photograph: Courtesy of First We Feast | Sean Evans and Chris Schonberger.

"Hot Ones is an entertainment phenomenon that also serves as a perfect example of why YouTube continues to be a leading destination for viewers seeking the most buzz-worthy shows," Maureen J. Reidy, The Paley Center for Media's president and CEO, said in a press release. "We look forward to what promises to be a sizzling evening."

This is the latest in a series of powerhouse programming at the Paley Museum this year, including a speech from comedy icons Kristen Wiig and Carol Burnett and an exhibit of costumes from The Masked Singer. PaleyLive programs are intended to offer entertainment and education with prominent names in media and television.

Tickets for "Hot Ones: A Spicy Evening with Sean Evans and the Hit YouTube Talk Show" will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 17 at noon. Tickets are on sale now for Paley President’s Circle, Patron Circle, and Partner Members and to general members on Thursday, May 16 at noon.